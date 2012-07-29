版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 7月 30日 星期一 06:03 BJT

Olympics-Men's swimming 100m backstroke semifinal 2 results

LONDON, July 29 Men's swimming 100m backstroke
semifinal 2 results at the 2012 London Games. 
    
 Results Table
 
 Semifinal 2
 1.  Matthew Grevers (U.S.)          52.66 seconds 
 2.  Ryosuke Irie (Japan)            53.29         
 3.  Nick Thoman (U.S.)              53.47         
 4.  Helge Meeuw (Germany)           53.52         
 5.  Hayden Stoeckel (Australia)     53.74         
 6.  Jan-Philip Glania (Germany)     53.90         
 7.  Aschwin Wildeboer (Spain)       53.99         
 8.  Gareth Kean (New Zealand)       54.00         
 
 Semifinal 1
 1.  Camille Lacourt (France)        53.03         
 2.  Liam Tancock (Britain)          53.25         
 3.  Cheng Feiyi (China)             53.50         
 4.  Arkady Vyatchanin (Russia)      53.79         
 5.  Nick Driebergen (Netherlands)   53.81         
 6.  Aristeidis Grigoriadis (Greece) 54.20         
 7.  Charles Francis (Canada)        54.42         
 8.  Daniel Arnamnart (Australia)    54.48         

 Qualified for Next Round
 1.  Matthew Grevers (U.S.)      52.66 seconds 
 2.  Camille Lacourt (France)    53.03         
 3.  Liam Tancock (Britain)      53.25         
 4.  Ryosuke Irie (Japan)        53.29         
 5.  Nick Thoman (U.S.)          53.47         
 6.  Cheng Feiyi (China)         53.50         
 7.  Helge Meeuw (Germany)       53.52         
 8.  Hayden Stoeckel (Australia) 53.74

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐