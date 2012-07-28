Olympics-Men's swimming 100m breaststroke heat results

LONDON, July 28 New Zealand's Glenn Snyders won heat 5 of the Olympic men's swimming 100m breaststroke heats with a time of 59.78 at the 2012 London Games on Saturday at the Aquatics Centre in London. Hungary's Daniel Gyurta leads the Olympic men's swimming 100m breaststroke heat 5 round with a time of 59.76. New Zealand's Snyders is currently second with a time of 59.78 and South Africa's Cameron Van Der Burgh is third with a time of 59.79 after the most recent heat. Results Table Heat 5 1. Glenn Snyders (New Zealand) 59.78 seconds 2. Scott Dickens (Canada) 59.85 3. Michael Jamieson (Britain) 59.89 4. Eric Shanteau (U.S.) 59.96 5. Fabio Scozzoli (Italy) 59.99 6. Felipe Da Silva (Brazil) 1:00.38 7. Damir Dugonjic (Slovenia) 1:00.77 8. Mattia Pesce (Italy) 1:01.27 Heat 4 1. Daniel Gyurta (Hungary) 59.76 2. Cameron Van Der Burgh (South Africa) 59.79 3. Brendan Hansen (U.S.) 59.93 4. Craig Harry Benson (Britain) 1:00.04 5. Brenton Rickard (Australia) 1:00.07 6. Lennart Stekelenburg (Netherlands) 1:00.96 7. Valeriy Dymo (Ukraine) 1:01.27 8. Barry Murphy (Ireland) 1:01.57 Heat 3 1. Giacomo Perez Dortona (France) 1:00.59 2. Panagiotis Samilidis (Greece) 1:01.20 3. Carlos Almeida (Portugal) 1:01.40 4. Li Xiayan (China) 1:01.55 5. Martin Liivamagi (Estonia) 1:01.57 6. Dawid Szulich (Poland) 1:02.07 6. Imri Ganiel (Israel) 1:02.07 8. Dragos Agache (Romania) 1:02.93 Heat 2 1. Laurent Carnol (Luxembourg) 1:01.46 2. Caba Siladji (Serbia) 1:01.95 3. Vladislav Polyakov (Kazakhstan) 1:02.15 4. Edgar Crespo (Panama) 1:02.18 5. Jakob Sveinsson (Iceland) 1:02.65 6. Malick Fall (Senegal) 1:02.93 7. Azad Al-Barazi (Syria) 1:03.48 8. Danila Artiomov (Moldova) 1:03.57 Heat 1 1. Amini Fonua (Tonga) 1:03.65 2. Mubarak Albasher (United Arab Emirates) 1:05.26 3. Diguan Pigot (Suriname) 1:05.55 4. Wael Koubrousli (Lebanon) 1:07.06