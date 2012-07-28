版本:
中国
2012年 7月 28日 星期六

Olympics-France's Giacomo Perez Dortona won men's swimming 100m breaststroke heat 3

LONDON, July 28 France's Giacomo Perez Dortona
won heat 3 of the Olympic men's swimming 100m breaststroke heats
with a time of 1:00.59 at the 2012 London Games on Saturday at
the Aquatics Centre in London.
    Greece's Panagiotis Samilidis is currently second with a
time of 1:01.20 and Portugal's Carlos Almeida is third with a
time of 1:01.40 after the most recent heat.
    
 Results Table
 Heat 3
 1.  Giacomo Perez Dortona (France)          1:00.59 
 2.  Panagiotis Samilidis (Greece)           1:01.20            
  
 3.  Carlos Almeida (Portugal)               1:01.40            
  
 4.  Li Xiayan (China)                       1:01.55            
  
 5.  Martin Liivamagi (Estonia)              1:01.57            
  
 6.  Dawid Szulich (Poland)                  1:02.07            
  
 6.  Imri Ganiel (Israel)                    1:02.07            
  
 8.  Dragos Agache (Romania)                 1:02.93
    
 Heat 2
 1.  Laurent Carnol (Luxembourg)             1:01.46            
  
 2.  Caba Siladji (Serbia)                   1:01.95            
  
 3.  Vladislav Polyakov (Kazakhstan)         1:02.15            
  
 4.  Edgar Crespo (Panama)                   1:02.18            
  
 5.  Jakob Sveinsson (Iceland)               1:02.65            
  
 6.  Malick Fall (Senegal)                   1:02.93            
  
 7.  Azad Al-Barazi (Syria)                  1:03.48            
  
 8.  Danila Artiomov (Moldova)               1:03.57

 Heat 1
 1.  Amini Fonua (Tonga)                     1:03.65            
  
 2.  Mubarak Albasher (United Arab Emirates) 1:05.26            
  
 3.  Diguan Pigot (Suriname)                 1:05.55            
  
 4.  Wael Koubrousli (Lebanon)               1:07.06

