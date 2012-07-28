版本:
Olympics-S.Africa's Van Der Burgh won men's Swimming 100m breaststroke semifinal 1

LONDON, July 28 South Africa's Cameron Van Der
Burgh won semifinal 1 of the Olympic men's Swimming 100m
breaststroke semi-finals with a time of 58.83 at the 2012 London
Games on Saturday at the Aquatics Centre in London.
   Italy's Fabio Scozzoli was second with a time of 59.44 and
Australia's Brenton Rickard was third with a time of 59.50.

        
Results Table
 
1.  Cameron Van Der Burgh (South Africa) 58.83 seconds 
2.  Fabio Scozzoli (Italy)               59.44         
3.  Brenton Rickard (Australia)          59.50         
4.  Kosuke Kitajima (Japan)              59.69         
5.  Daniel Gyurta (Hungary)              59.74         
6.  Brendan Hansen (U.S.)                59.78         
7.  Ryo Tateishi (Japan)                 59.93         
8.  Felipe Lima (Brazil)                 1:00.08       

