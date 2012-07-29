Olympics-Swimming-Kitajima misses out, Hansen marks comeback

| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 Japanese Olympic champion Kosuke
Kitajima failed in his bid to win a third breaststroke double,
coming fifth in a 100 metres race that broke a world record and
saw U.S. arch-rival Brendan Hansen mark his own comeback by
squeezing onto the podium.
Kitajima, hugely popular in Japan, won the 100-200
breaststroke double at both Athens and Beijing Olympics, after
finishing a close fourth in Sydney in the 100 as a 17-year-old.
But, doubt-ridden and aching in the days leading up to the
London race, he was left behind in Sunday's final, as South
Africa's Cameron Van der Burgh, Australia's Christian Sprenger
and Hansen took gold, silver and bronze respectively.
"It was a really tough race. I needed to break the world
record to win and to be honest I didn't have it in me," he said
after the race, through a translator.
"When I was asked if I could swim 58.4 today, it was
impossible... My personal best is 58.9 seconds, so I am
disappointed not to reach the time."
A time of 58.9 would have put Kitajima on the podium, ahead
of both Sprenger, who swam 58.93, and Hansen, at 59.49.
"I have enjoyed the comeback process until now... I still
have a chance in the 200. It is going to be a high-level race, I
have to think about the 200 more seriously."
Hugely popular in Japan, with nearly 100,000 twitter
followers tracking his moves, Kitajima fought injury after his
Athens triumph to repeat his double in Beijing, then flirted
with retirement.
He is no longer the brash youngster whose whoops of delight
echoed around the pool in Athens and has struggled with injury.
He has made no secret of how painful the process of Olympic
training is for him at 29, in a sport dominated by younger men.
"He's been there, done that and so it is one of those
things. He may not have the most fire underneath him, because
he's already done it twice," Hansen said.
"He swam a great race tonight. It was probably one of the
most talented fields I have ever swam in and I don't think it
takes away from anything he has done."
Hansen himself, who has traded records and titles with
Kitajima for a decade, quit swimming after Beijing, taking up
triathlons instead.
But he made a comeback as London approached, determined to
win his first individual gold and marked a return to the podium
on Sunday with what he said was the Olympic medal that meant the
most to him.
"Back about eight months ago in the U.S., there were about
15 or 20 athletes targetting a comeback and I am the only one
here."
