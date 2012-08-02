Olympics-Swimming-Phelps through to 100m butterfly final

LONDON Aug 2 Reinvigorated after winning the
200 metres individual medley gold medal on Thursday, Michael
Phelps dived straight back into the London Olympic pool and
booked a place in Friday's 100 butterfly final, his last
individual event before he retires.
Showing no signs of fatigue despite his busy schedule and
advancing years, the 27-year-old easily won his semi-final in
50.86 seconds.
The race took place less than an hour after the medley final
but Phelps was able to catch his breath and qualify fastest for
the final.
"He does that better than anyone, doing the second event
after the first really hard one," said his coach Bob Bowman.
Phelps won the 100 butterfly gold at the last two Olympics
but faces a stiff challenge making it three on the trot.
The finalists include Serbia's Milorad Cavic, who Phelps
famously beat by a fingernail in Beijing to win the seventh of
his eight golds in China.
Phelps will also take on South Africa's Chad le Clos, who
has surfaced as his biggest danger after Le Clos beat the
American in the 200 final and qualified second fastest for the
100 but he said he did not think he could win the shorter race.
"In tonight's 100m fly (semi-finals) he was a bit tired and
made a great time so I think tomorrow night will be a little bit
unrealistic to try and win," le Clos said.
"I'm next to him again so that will be another dream for me
to swim next to Michael Phelps."
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)