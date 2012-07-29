Olympics-Swimming-Sun pips Lochte in 200m freestyle heats

LONDON, July 29 Sun Yang and Ryan Lochte
provided a sneak preview of what now looms as the most
anticipated race of the Olympic swimming competition when they
set the fastest qualifying times for the men's 200 metres
freestyle on Sunday.
Swimming in the lanes next to each other, the pair treated
their heat like a game of cat and mouse, eyeballing each other
over the first three and a half laps before shifting up another
gear in the last 25 metres.
Sun, who won the 400 freestyle gold medal for China the
previous night, got his hand on the wall first in a time of one
minute 46.24 seconds with Lochte a close second.
But neither man was trying their hardest as they try to
manage their busy programmes. Lochte was in hot demand after he
demolished his opponents, including Michael Phelps, to win the
400 individual medley on Saturday.
"The 400 IM took a lot out of me last night but it is a new
day," Lochte said. "I didn't get to bed until 2am."
South Korea's Park Tae-hwan was fifth fastest. He finished
runner-up to Sun in the 400 free after being disqualified in the
heats but winning an appeal to be reinstated.
Germany's world record holder Paul Biedermann was 10th.
Phelps, who won the race in Beijing four years ago, did not
enter this time despite winning the event at the U.S. trials.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)