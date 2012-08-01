Olympics-Swimming-Soni tops 200m breaststroke heats

LONDON Aug 1 Rebecca Soni made the perfect
start to the defence of her 200 metres breaststroke title when
she set the fastest time in Wednesday's heats at the London
Olympics.
The American showed no lingering effects of her narrow loss
in the 100 breaststroke final two days ago as she glided her way
through the pool to win her morning heat in a time of two
minutes, 21.40 seconds.
She was more than a second, a big margin in elite swimming,
ahead of her nearest rival, Denmark's Rikke Pedersen.
The top 16 advanced to Wednesday night's semi-finals from
which the fastest eight will go through to Thursday night's
final.
