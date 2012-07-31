Olympics-Swimming-Kitajima gets last chance for three-peat

LONDON, July 31 Japan's Kosuke Kitajima will get
one last chance to complete the elusive golden treble after
booking his place in the final of the men's 200 metres
breaststroke at the London Olympics.
Kitajima won the breaststroke double at Athens in 2004 and
Beijing four years later and is locked in a race with Michael
Phelps to become the first male swimmer to win the same
individual event at three Olympics.
When Phelps failed to win a medal in the 400 medley on
Saturday, Kitajima got the opportunity to become the first but
he missed the podium altogether in the 100 final.
Phelps seemed certain to reach the milestone in Tuesday's
200 butterfly final but suffered a shock defeat, opening the
window for Kitajima although he faces a stiff challenge.
He finished fifth overall with a semi-final time of two
minutes 09.03 seconds, almost a second behind Britain's Michael
Jamieson, the fastest qualifier and Hungary's Daniel Gyurta, the
world champion in 2009 and 2011, who was second.
"If I have a chance to win gold I'll try my very best to
get it," Kitajima said.
"For the final I want to get my best record and start with
good feelings."
