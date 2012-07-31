CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Olympics-Swimming-Le Clos upsets Phelps in 200m butterfly

(Correct Phelps' finishing time in second para)
By Julian Linden
LONDON, July 31 South Africa's Chad le Clos
upset Michael Phelps to win the 200 metres butterfly final at
the London Olympics on Tuesday.
Phelps, who was bidding to became the first male swimmer to
win the same individual event at three Olympics, led all the way
but messed up his touch allowing le Clos to get his hands on the
wall first in a time of one minute, 52.96 seconds.
Phelps took the silver medal in 1:53.01 while Japan's
Takeshi Matsuda was third in 1:53.21.
The lone consolation for Phelps in suffering the shock
defeat was that his second placing lifted his career tally to 18
medals, 14 gold, two silvers and two bronze, joining Soviet
gymnast Larisa Latynina as the most decorated Olympian, though
not for long.
Barring a calamity or a major upset, Phelps was poised to
claim his 19th medal and take the outright record with the
United States heavily favoured to win the 4x200 freestyle relay
later on Tuesday.
The 200 butterfly is one of the most physically demanding
events in swimming but is also Phelps' favourite and ironically,
he is known as the best finisher in the business, famously
winning the 100 butterfly final in 2004 and 2008 when he was
behind.
He swam the 200 at the Sydney Olympics when he was just a
15-year-old and set his first world record and won his first
world title in the exhausting four-lap race.
Only two swimmers have ever won the same individual event at
three Olympics, Australia's Dawn Fraser, in 100 freestyle in
1956, 1960 and 1964, and Hungary's Krisztina Egerszegi in 200
backstroke in 1988, 1992 and 1996.
It is a feat that has eluded generations of the best male
swimmers until Phelps, who had the chance of doing it in four
different events in London.
He failed at his first attempt when he came fourth in the
400 individual medley but still has the 200 individual medley
and 100 butterfly to come.
