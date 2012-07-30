版本:
Olympics-Men's swimming 200m butterfly Heat 5 results

LONDON, Jul 30 Austria's Dinko Jukic was the top
qualifier in heat 5 of the Olympic men's Swimming 200m butterfly
heats on Monday at the Aquatics Centre in London. 
 
Results Table
Heat 5
1.  Dinko Jukic (Austria)              1 minute 54.79 seconds 
2.  Tyler Clary (U.S.)                 1:54.96                
3.  Michael Phelps (U.S.)              1:55.53                
4.  Pawel Korzeniowski (Poland)        1:56.09                
5.  Nick D'Arcy (Australia)            1:56.25                
6.  Christopher Wright (Australia)     1:56.69                
7.  Roberto Pavoni (Britain)           1:57.55                
8.  Joseph Schooling (Singapore)       1:59.18                
Heat 4
1.  Takeshi Matsuda (Japan)            1:55.81                
2.  Laszlo Cseh (Hungary)              1:55.86                
3.  Bence Biczo (Hungary)              1:56.51                
4.  Nikolay Skvortsov (Russia)         1:56.76                
5.  Kaio Almeida (Brazil)              1:56.99                
6.  Marcin Cieslak (Poland)            1:57.07                
7.  Leonardo De Deus (Brazil)          1:58.03                
8.  Stefanos Dimitriadis (Greece)      1:58.79                
Heat 3
1.  Velimir Stjepanovic (Serbia)       1:54.99                
2.  Chad Le Clos (South Africa)        1:55.23                
3.  Chen Yin (China)                   1:55.60                
4.  Kazuya Kaneda (Japan)              1:55.70                
5.  Wu Peng (China)                    1:55.88                
6.  Ioannis Drymonakos (Greece)        1:56.97                
7.  Joe Roebuck (Britain)              1:56.99                
8.  Robi Zbogar (Slovenia)             1:58.99                
Heat 2
1.  Pedro Oliveira (Portugal)          1:58.45                
2.  Mauricio Fiol (Peru)               1:59.02                
3.  Marcos Lavado (Venezuela)          1:59.31                
4.  Illya Chuev (Ukraine)              1:59.65                
5.  Alexandru Coci (Romania)           1:59.67                
6.  Hsu Chi-Chieh (Chinese Taipei)     1:59.81                
7.  David Sharpe (Canada)              1:59.87                
8.  Alexandre Liess (Switzerland)      2:00.13                
Heat 1
1.  Gal Nevo (Israel)                  1:59.98                
2.  Omar Pinzon (Colombia)             2:02.32                
3.  Diego Castillo (Panama)            2:04.72                
4.  Yousef Alaskari (Kuwait)           2:05.41                
5.  Hocine Haciane (Andorra)           2:06.37                

Qualified for Next Round
1.   Dinko Jukic (Austria)          1 minute 54.79 seconds 
2.   Tyler Clary (U.S.)             1:54.96                
3.   Velimir Stjepanovic (Serbia)   1:54.99                
4.   Chad Le Clos (South Africa)    1:55.23                
5.   Michael Phelps (U.S.)          1:55.53                
6.   Chen Yin (China)               1:55.60                
7.   Kazuya Kaneda (Japan)          1:55.70                
8.   Takeshi Matsuda (Japan)        1:55.81                
9.   Laszlo Cseh (Hungary)          1:55.86                
10.  Wu Peng (China)                1:55.88                
11.  Pawel Korzeniowski (Poland)    1:56.09                
12.  Nick D'Arcy (Australia)        1:56.25                
13.  Bence Biczo (Hungary)          1:56.51                
14.  Christopher Wright (Australia) 1:56.69                
15.  Nikolay Skvortsov (Russia)     1:56.76                
16.  Ioannis Drymonakos (Greece)    1:56.97                

