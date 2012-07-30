Olympics-Men's swimming 200m butterfly Heat 5 results

LONDON, Jul 30 Austria's Dinko Jukic was the top
qualifier in heat 5 of the Olympic men's Swimming 200m butterfly
heats on Monday at the Aquatics Centre in London.
Results Table
Heat 5
1. Dinko Jukic (Austria) 1 minute 54.79 seconds
2. Tyler Clary (U.S.) 1:54.96
3. Michael Phelps (U.S.) 1:55.53
4. Pawel Korzeniowski (Poland) 1:56.09
5. Nick D'Arcy (Australia) 1:56.25
6. Christopher Wright (Australia) 1:56.69
7. Roberto Pavoni (Britain) 1:57.55
8. Joseph Schooling (Singapore) 1:59.18
Heat 4
1. Takeshi Matsuda (Japan) 1:55.81
2. Laszlo Cseh (Hungary) 1:55.86
3. Bence Biczo (Hungary) 1:56.51
4. Nikolay Skvortsov (Russia) 1:56.76
5. Kaio Almeida (Brazil) 1:56.99
6. Marcin Cieslak (Poland) 1:57.07
7. Leonardo De Deus (Brazil) 1:58.03
8. Stefanos Dimitriadis (Greece) 1:58.79
Heat 3
1. Velimir Stjepanovic (Serbia) 1:54.99
2. Chad Le Clos (South Africa) 1:55.23
3. Chen Yin (China) 1:55.60
4. Kazuya Kaneda (Japan) 1:55.70
5. Wu Peng (China) 1:55.88
6. Ioannis Drymonakos (Greece) 1:56.97
7. Joe Roebuck (Britain) 1:56.99
8. Robi Zbogar (Slovenia) 1:58.99
Heat 2
1. Pedro Oliveira (Portugal) 1:58.45
2. Mauricio Fiol (Peru) 1:59.02
3. Marcos Lavado (Venezuela) 1:59.31
4. Illya Chuev (Ukraine) 1:59.65
5. Alexandru Coci (Romania) 1:59.67
6. Hsu Chi-Chieh (Chinese Taipei) 1:59.81
7. David Sharpe (Canada) 1:59.87
8. Alexandre Liess (Switzerland) 2:00.13
Heat 1
1. Gal Nevo (Israel) 1:59.98
2. Omar Pinzon (Colombia) 2:02.32
3. Diego Castillo (Panama) 2:04.72
4. Yousef Alaskari (Kuwait) 2:05.41
5. Hocine Haciane (Andorra) 2:06.37
Qualified for Next Round
1. Dinko Jukic (Austria) 1 minute 54.79 seconds
2. Tyler Clary (U.S.) 1:54.96
3. Velimir Stjepanovic (Serbia) 1:54.99
4. Chad Le Clos (South Africa) 1:55.23
5. Michael Phelps (U.S.) 1:55.53
6. Chen Yin (China) 1:55.60
7. Kazuya Kaneda (Japan) 1:55.70
8. Takeshi Matsuda (Japan) 1:55.81
9. Laszlo Cseh (Hungary) 1:55.86
10. Wu Peng (China) 1:55.88
11. Pawel Korzeniowski (Poland) 1:56.09
12. Nick D'Arcy (Australia) 1:56.25
13. Bence Biczo (Hungary) 1:56.51
14. Christopher Wright (Australia) 1:56.69
15. Nikolay Skvortsov (Russia) 1:56.76
16. Ioannis Drymonakos (Greece) 1:56.97
