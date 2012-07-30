Olympics-Swimming-Phelps safely through to butterfly final

LONDON, July 30 Michael Phelps eased his way
through to the final of the men's 200 metres butterfly on Monday
to remain on course to cap his incredible Olympic career with
more record milestones.
After crawling through the first two laps of his favourite
event in the middle of the field, he turned on the power in the
last two lengths to win his semi-final in one minute, 54.43
seconds.
That left him fourth fastest overall behind Japan's Takeshi
Matsuda, who set the pace at 1:54.25.
The 200 butterfly is one of the most physically demanding
events in swimming but is also Phelps' favourite.
He swam it at the Sydney Olympics when he was just a
15-year-old and has won the gold at the last two Olympics.
"When I came out of the first 100 I looked up at the
scoreboard and saw the time, so very, very slow. I wanted to put
myself in a good position for the final," he said.
"I was out pretty slow. I'll have to have a different
strategy for tomorrow."
By his standards in Beijing, where he won eight gold medals,
Phelps has had a slow start in London.
He finished fourth in the 400 individual medley then was
part of the silver medal winning 4x100 freestyle relay team, but
if he wins Tuesday's butterfly final, he will become the first
male swimmer to win gold in the same individual event at three
successive Olympics.
"I made my first Olympic team in this. The shorter races are
a lot better for me now that I'm older," he said.
"I feel a lot better now. I'm a lot happier. I'm back on
track."
