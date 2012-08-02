Olympics-Swimming-Phelps of U.S. wins men's 200m IM gold medal

LONDON Aug 2 Michael Phelps became the first
male swimmer to win the same event at three successive Olympics
when he clinched the men's 200 metres individual medley gold
medal at the London Games on Thursday.
Phelps, who won the event at the Athens and Beijing Games,
relegated compatriot and world champion Ryan Lochte to silver
while Hungary's Laszlo Cseh took bronze.
The victory gave Phelps his 16th Olympic gold medal and 20th
overall in his career.
Only two swimmers had ever won the same individual event at
three Olympics, Australia's Dawn Fraser, in 100 freestyle in
1956, 1960 and 1964, and Hungary's Krisztina Egerszegi in 200
backstroke in 1988, 1992 and 1996.
It is a feat that had eluded generations of the best male
swimmers until Phelps, who had the chance of doing it in four
different events in London.
He came fourth in the 400 individual medley and looked to
set to achieve the feat in his favoured 200 butterfly but was
pipped by South Africa's Chad le Clos on the final stroke.
Phelps still has the 100 butterfly to come on his programme,
with the American the second fastest qualifier into the
semi-finals, which will take place later on Thursday.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)