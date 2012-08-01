Olympics-Swimming-Phelps and Lochte through to medley final

LONDON Aug 1 Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte
both safely qualified for the final of the men's 200 metres
individual medley at the London Olympics on Wednesday.
The two Americans set up one last tantalising clash before
Phelps retires after the Games when they navigated their way
through the semi-finals and into Thursday's medal race.
Phelps, who won the 200 medley at Athens in 2004 and Beijing
four years later, is bidding to become the first man to win the
same individual event at three Olympics.
He beat Lochte at the U.S. trials but finished second behind
him in the semi-finals and third overall in a time of one
minute, 57.11 although both men will go much faster in the
final.
"We love racing against each other," Phelps said.
"Neither one of us likes to lose. I like to say we bring out
the best in one another."
Lochte was fastest overall in 1:56.13 despite conserving his
energy because he swam the 200 backstroke semi-finals just
before the medley.
The second fastest overall time was set by Laszlo Cseh of
Hungary, who left nothing to chance after missing out on a place
on the final for the 400 medley.
"I have a good chance of winning a medal, but there are two
good Americans in there," Cseh said.
South Africa's Chad le Clos dead-heated with Britain's James
Goddard for seventh. Le Clos upset Phelps in the 200 butterfly
final on Tuesday and was so shocked by his victory that he slept
with his gold medal.
"I really didn't think I was gonna make it," he said.
"Obviously I'll fight to get that medal, but it will be
difficult, a lot more difficult than last night."
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)