Olympics-Men's swimming 400m freestyle heat 4 results

LONDON, July 28 China's Sun Yang was the top qualifier in heat 4 of the Olympic men's Swimming 400m freestyle heats at the 2012 London Games on Saturday with a time of 3:45.07 at the Aquatics Centre in London. The other top qualifiers were China's Sun Yang with 3:45.07, the United States' Peter Vanderkaay with 3:45.80 and the United States' Conor Dwyer with 3:46.24. Results Table Heat 4 1. Sun Yang (China) 3 minutes 45.07 seconds 2. Peter Vanderkaay (U.S.) 3:45.80 3. Conor Dwyer (U.S.) 3:46.24 4. Hao Yun (China) 3:46.88 5. Pal Joensen (Denmark) 3:47.36 6. Cristian Quintero (Venezuela) 3:50.44 7. Samuel Pizzetti (Italy) 3:50.93 8. Dominik Meichtry (Switzerland) 3:51.34 Heat 3 1. Gergo Kis (Hungary) 3:46.77 2. Ryan Napoleon (Australia) 3:47.01 3. David Carry (Britain) 3:47.25 4. David Mckeon (Australia) 3:48.57 5. Sergiy Frolov (Ukraine) 3:50.63 6. Matias Koski (Finland) 3:54.96 7. Herman Heerden (South Africa) 3:57.28 . Park Tae-Hwan (Korea) DSQ Heat 2 1. Ryan Cochrane (Canada) 3:47.26 2. Robbie Renwick (Britain) 3:47.44 3. Mads Glaesner (Denmark) 3:48.27 4. Paul Biedermann (Germany) 3:48.50 5. Matthew Stanley (New Zealand) 3:49.44 6. Egor Degtyarev (Russia) 3:52.33 7. Djordje Markovic (Serbia) 3:55.35 8. Juan Martin Pereyra (Argentina) 3:56.76 Heat 1 1. Mateusz Sawrymowicz (Poland) 3:53.33 2. Mateo De Angulo (Colombia) 3:57.76 3. Ahmed Jebrel (Palestine) 4:08.51 4. Allan Gutierrez (Honduras) 4:09.10 Qualified for Next Round 1. Sun Yang (China) 3 minutes 45.07 seconds 2. Peter Vanderkaay (U.S.) 3:45.80 3. Conor Dwyer (U.S.) 3:46.24 4. Gergo Kis (Hungary) 3:46.77 5. Hao Yun (China) 3:46.88 6. Ryan Napoleon (Australia) 3:47.01 7. David Carry (Britain) 3:47.25 8. Ryan Cochrane (Canada) 3:47.26