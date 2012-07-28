版本:
Olympics-Men's swimming 400m freestyle heat 4 results

LONDON, July 28 China's Sun Yang was the top
qualifier in heat 4 of the Olympic men's Swimming 400m freestyle
heats at the 2012 London Games on Saturday with a time of
3:45.07 at the Aquatics Centre in London.
the United States' Peter Vanderkaay with 3:45.80 and the United
States' Conor Dwyer with 3:46.24.
    
 Results Table
 
 Heat 4
1.  Sun Yang (China)                3 minutes 45.07 seconds 
2.  Peter Vanderkaay (U.S.)         3:45.80                 
3.  Conor Dwyer (U.S.)              3:46.24                 
4.  Hao Yun (China)                 3:46.88                 
5.  Pal Joensen (Denmark)           3:47.36                 
6.  Cristian Quintero (Venezuela)   3:50.44                 
7.  Samuel Pizzetti (Italy)         3:50.93                 
8.  Dominik Meichtry (Switzerland)  3:51.34                 
 Heat 3
1.  Gergo Kis (Hungary)             3:46.77                 
2.  Ryan Napoleon (Australia)       3:47.01                 
3.  David Carry (Britain)           3:47.25                 
4.  David Mckeon (Australia)        3:48.57                 
5.  Sergiy Frolov (Ukraine)         3:50.63                 
6.  Matias Koski (Finland)          3:54.96                 
7.  Herman Heerden (South Africa)   3:57.28                 
.   Park Tae-Hwan (Korea)           DSQ                     
 Heat 2
1.  Ryan Cochrane (Canada)          3:47.26                 
2.  Robbie Renwick (Britain)        3:47.44                 
3.  Mads Glaesner (Denmark)         3:48.27                 
4.  Paul Biedermann (Germany)       3:48.50                 
5.  Matthew Stanley (New Zealand)   3:49.44                 
6.  Egor Degtyarev (Russia)         3:52.33                 
7.  Djordje Markovic (Serbia)       3:55.35                 
8.  Juan Martin Pereyra (Argentina) 3:56.76                 
 Heat 1
1.  Mateusz Sawrymowicz (Poland)    3:53.33                 
2.  Mateo De Angulo (Colombia)      3:57.76                 
3.  Ahmed Jebrel (Palestine)        4:08.51                 
4.  Allan Gutierrez (Honduras)      4:09.10                 
