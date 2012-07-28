Olympics-Men's swimming 400m freestyle heat 4 results

LONDON, July 28 China's Sun Yang was the top
qualifier in heat 4 of the Olympic men's Swimming 400m freestyle
heats at the 2012 London Games on Saturday with a time of
3:45.07 at the Aquatics Centre in London.
Results Table
Heat 4
1. Sun Yang (China) 3 minutes 45.07 seconds
2. Peter Vanderkaay (U.S.) 3:45.80
3. Conor Dwyer (U.S.) 3:46.24
4. Hao Yun (China) 3:46.88
5. Pal Joensen (Denmark) 3:47.36
6. Cristian Quintero (Venezuela) 3:50.44
7. Samuel Pizzetti (Italy) 3:50.93
8. Dominik Meichtry (Switzerland) 3:51.34
Heat 3
1. Gergo Kis (Hungary) 3:46.77
2. Ryan Napoleon (Australia) 3:47.01
3. David Carry (Britain) 3:47.25
4. David Mckeon (Australia) 3:48.57
5. Sergiy Frolov (Ukraine) 3:50.63
6. Matias Koski (Finland) 3:54.96
7. Herman Heerden (South Africa) 3:57.28
. Park Tae-Hwan (Korea) DSQ
Heat 2
1. Ryan Cochrane (Canada) 3:47.26
2. Robbie Renwick (Britain) 3:47.44
3. Mads Glaesner (Denmark) 3:48.27
4. Paul Biedermann (Germany) 3:48.50
5. Matthew Stanley (New Zealand) 3:49.44
6. Egor Degtyarev (Russia) 3:52.33
7. Djordje Markovic (Serbia) 3:55.35
8. Juan Martin Pereyra (Argentina) 3:56.76
Heat 1
1. Mateusz Sawrymowicz (Poland) 3:53.33
2. Mateo De Angulo (Colombia) 3:57.76
3. Ahmed Jebrel (Palestine) 4:08.51
4. Allan Gutierrez (Honduras) 4:09.10
Qualified for Next Round
