LONDON, July 28 Beijing Olympic champion Park Tae-hwan of South Korea has been disqualified in the heats of the men's 400 metres freestyle on the first day of swimming at the London Olympics on Saturday.

Park, who was one of the favourites in London, had won his heat but was disqualified at the conclusion of the race.

(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)