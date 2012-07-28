Olympics-Swimming-Sun shines on a stormy day

| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 Sun Yang was stripped down to
the waist and halfway through his post-race media interviews
when he had to stop and scrunch his fists to his eyes to prevent
a teary flood of emotion.
The first Chinese male swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal
had arrived poolside with an air of studied nonchalance,
headphones clamped over his ears and goggles on, but it did not
take long for the composure to break.
Three minutes and 40.14 seconds to be precise, just 0.07
outside of the world record for the 400 metres freestyle set by
Germany's Paul Biedermann back in the bodysuit days when
technology boosted the times.
Sun looked up at the big screen and erupted. Mission
accomplished.
The man carrying the burden of expectation for a billion
people had delivered, beating South Korea's reigning champion
Park Tae-hwan into second place with Peter Vanderkaay taking
bronze for the United States.
The 20-year-old let out a roar, head back, fists pumping and
splashing in delight.
"The feeling this evening is very nice, it's beautiful," he
told reporters through an interpreter. "It's a big dream.
"I spoke to my coach and my family and all the people that
help me," he added.
Chinese women had made the big breakthrough with a fistful
of titles in 1992, with Ye Shiwen continuing a line of success
with 400 individual medley gold in world record time on
Saturday, but the men have failed to match them.
Coached by Australian Denis Cotterell, the Gold Coast
surfing enthusiast who masterminded compatriot Grant Hackett's
2000 and 2004 Olympic golds in the long-distance 1,500
freestyle, Sun has broken the barrier.
He was already the clear favourite before he even entered
the pool, having set the fastest time of the year so far with a
3:42.31 in the Chinese championships in April, and there is
surely more to come.
Park was the big rival, walking in with gold headphones and
a look that betrayed no sign of a turbulent day in which he had
been disqualified from his opening heat for a false start and
then reinstated.
Whatever lesson he had learned from the morning's
controversy, it had not slowed him down with the Korean making
the quickest start off the blocks and setting a world record
pace for the first 300 metres.
Sun kept in touch and then hit for home, surging ahead of
Park into the final turn and steaming down the final straight to
trigger the winner's single red light on the side of the
high-tech block as he hit the wall.
Park was beaten, as his two red lights showed, but silver
was still a whole lot more than he had been staring at a few
hours earlier.
"It is a bit of a pity that I finished second," he said,
crouching to prevent the cameras recording his face as his own
tears welled up.
"But this morning there were many events for me, I feel a
little bit bad," he said through a translator. "I did the best
that I could."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)