Olympics-Phelps just scrapes into medley final

LONDON, July 28 Michael Phelps got his hand on
the wall just in the nick of time to scrape into the final of
the men's 400 metres individual medley on Saturday.
The American, who won the gruelling event at the last two
Olympics, won his morning heat but only snuck into the finals in
eighth place after a desperate lunge on his final stroke.
Phelps stopped the clock at four minutes 13.33 seconds, just
0.07 ahead of Hungary's Laszlo Czech, who won the silver in
Beijing four years ago, but missed the final after qualifying
ninth.
Ryan Lochte, the reigning world champion and favourite to
win gold, was third fastest overall in 4:12.35.
"It didn't feel so good, but that was my first race, and my
first race is always the worst one," Lochte said. "It's hard,
it's a tough field. But he's (Phelps) in."
Japan's Kosuke Hagino (4:10.01) qualified fastest ahead of
South Africa's Chad le Clos (4:12.24).
