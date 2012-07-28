UPDATE 2-Olympics-Swimming-Lochte confirms 2012 is his year of years

(Recasts, adds quotes, details)
* Lochte takes round one in battle with Phelps
* Phelps struggles into final
By John Mehaffey
LONDON, July 28 As an article of faith, Ryan
Lochte has said all year that his time has come.
On Saturday evening he matched deeds to words by surging to
a majestic victory over Michael Phelps in the first of their two
London Olympics medley duels at the Aquatics Centre.
Lochte got away swiftly in the butterfly leg of the 400
metres individual medley and never relinquished his lead. By
contrast, Phelps slipped from second to fourth and finished out
of the medals.
The defeat meant the eight times Beijing Games gold
medallist missed his opportunity to become the first male
swimmer to win three consecutive titles and is still two short
of Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina's record Olympic medal tally
of 18.
"I feel amazing, knowing that for the last four years I have
put in all that hard work," Lochte reflected at his post-race
news conference. "When I touched the wall, I guess I was in
shock. I guess I still am.
"I have said this before, that this is my year. I know and I
feel it, just because I have put in the hard work.
"I trained my butt off for four years, I just feel it inside
my gut that this is my year."
Lochte's training programme out of the water has become the
stuff of legend. He lifts logs over his head, tosses barrels and
drags chains in a routine designed to make him the strongest man
in the pool.
He has also changed his diet and, at the age of 27, has
clearly found the right balance between living life to the full
and pursuing the punishing regime needed to challenge and
conquer the greatest men's swimmer in Olympic history.
QUALIFIES LAST
Lochte and Phelps were scheduled to meet in both the 200 and
400 individual medley, races which test the contestants over all
four Olympic strokes.
But Saturday night's clash in the race to decide the first
swimming medals of the Games was almost scuppered in the morning
session when Phelps qualified last for the final by
seven-hundredths of a second.
As result he was condemned to swim in lane eight, where he
had a limited view of his opponents, while Lochte could check
his rivals' progress from lane three.
Lochte said he still thought he might have gone out too fast
in the first two laps.
"I think I went a little bit too hard in the first 50 of the
'fly," he said. "I was in the lead, I kept on looking at the
scoreboard, I guess that slowed me down. I knew it wasn't just
me and Michael, there were other swimmers there."
Lochte finished in four minutes 5.18 seconds, almost four
seconds faster than Phelps in fourth place. Thiago Pereira of
Brazil was second, edging Kosuke Hagino of Japan.
Phelps pulled himself out of the water and walked slowly
from the arena without looking at Lochte, his close rival for
the past eight years.
"I felt fine for the first 200 metres. They just swam a
better race than me," Phelps, who must lift himself for his six
remaining races before he retires, told reporters.
"They were better prepared, it was a frustrating race for
me. I was lucky to get into the final."
Lochte was generous in his praise of Phelps, who he said
would be a real challenge in the shorter medley race.
"Michael to me is one of the world's greatest, no matter
what happens he will be remembered as one of the greatest," he
said. "I know he gave it 110 percent."
