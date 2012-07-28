Olympics-Men's swimming 400m individual medley heat 5 results

LONDON, July 28 South Africa's Chad Le Clos was
the top qualifier in heat 5 of the Olympic men's swimming 400m
individual medley heats at the 2012 London Games on Saturday
with a time of 4:12.24 at the Aquatics Centre in London.
The other top qualifiers were Japan's Kosuke Hagino with
4:10.01, South Africa's Chad Le Clos with 4:12.24 and The United
States' Ryan Lochte with 4:12.35.
Results Table
Heat 5
1. Chad Le Clos (South Africa) 4 minutes 12.24 seconds
2. Ryan Lochte (U.S.) 4:12.35
3. Thomas Fraser-Holmes (Australia) 4:12.66
4. Luca Marin (Italy) 4:13.02
5. Yuya Horihata (Japan) 4:13.09
6. Riaan Schoeman (South Africa) 4:17.22
6. Federico Turrini (Italy) 4:17.22
8. Daniel Tranter (Australia) 4:25.76
Heat 4
1. Michael Phelps (U.S.) 4:13.33
2. Laszlo Cseh (Hungary) 4:13.40
3. Yannick Lebherz (Germany) 4:15.41
4. Roberto Pavoni (Britain) 4:15.56
5. Wang Chengxiang (China) 4:15.57
6. Maxym Shemberyev (Ukraine) 4:16.63
7. Ioannis Drymonakos (Greece) 4:17.04
8. Alec Page (Canada) 4:19.17
Heat 3
1. Kosuke Hagino (Japan) 4:10.01
2. Thiago Pereira (Brazil) 4:12.39
3. Gal Nevo (Israel) 4:14.77
4. Yang Zhixian (China) 4:15.45
5. Alexander Tichonov (Russia) 4:18.12
6. David Verraszto (Hungary) 4:18.31
7. Joe Roebuck (Britain) 4:20.24
. Taki M'Rabet (Tunisia) DSQ
Heat 2
1. Ward Bauwens (Belgium) 4:16.71
2. Raphael Stacchiotti (Luxembourg) 4:17.20
3. Yury Suvorau (Belarus) 4:23.06
3. Diogo Carvalho (Portugal) 4:23.06
5. Jung Wonyong (Korea) 4:23.12
6. Esteban Enderica (Ecuador) 4:24.32
7. Pedro Pinotes (Angola) 4:24.69
8. Zheng Wen Quah (Singapore) 4:26.81
Heat 1
1. Bradley Ally (Barbados) 4:21.32
2. Anton Sveinn McKee (Iceland) 4:25.06
3. Marko Blazevski (Macedonia FYR) 4:32.38
4. Rafael Alfaro (El Salvador) 4:35.80
5. Ahmed Ghithe Atari (Qatar) 5:21.30
Qualified for Next Round
1. Kosuke Hagino (Japan) 4 minutes 10.01 seconds
2. Chad Le Clos (South Africa) 4:12.24
3. Ryan Lochte (U.S.) 4:12.35
4. Thiago Pereira (Brazil) 4:12.39
5. Thomas Fraser-Holmes (Australia) 4:12.66
6. Luca Marin (Italy) 4:13.02
7. Yuya Horihata (Japan) 4:13.09
8. Michael Phelps (U.S.) 4:13.33