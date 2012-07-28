版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 7月 28日 星期六 18:08 BJT

Olympics-Men's swimming 400m individual medley heat 5 results

LONDON, July 28 South Africa's Chad Le Clos was
the top qualifier in heat 5 of the Olympic men's swimming 400m
individual medley heats at the 2012 London Games on Saturday
with a time of 4:12.24 at the Aquatics Centre in London. 
    The other top qualifiers were Japan's Kosuke Hagino with
4:10.01, South Africa's Chad Le Clos with 4:12.24 and The United
States' Ryan Lochte with 4:12.35.
 
 Results Table
 
 Heat 5
 1.  Chad Le Clos (South Africa)      4 minutes 12.24 seconds 
 2.  Ryan Lochte (U.S.)               4:12.35                 
 3.  Thomas Fraser-Holmes (Australia) 4:12.66                 
 4.  Luca Marin (Italy)               4:13.02                 
 5.  Yuya Horihata (Japan)            4:13.09                 
 6.  Riaan Schoeman (South Africa)    4:17.22                 
 6.  Federico Turrini (Italy)         4:17.22                 
 8.  Daniel Tranter (Australia)       4:25.76                 
 Heat 4
 1.  Michael Phelps (U.S.)            4:13.33                 
 2.  Laszlo Cseh (Hungary)            4:13.40                 
 3.  Yannick Lebherz (Germany)        4:15.41                 
 4.  Roberto Pavoni (Britain)         4:15.56                 
 5.  Wang Chengxiang (China)          4:15.57                 
 6.  Maxym Shemberyev (Ukraine)       4:16.63                 
 7.  Ioannis Drymonakos (Greece)      4:17.04                 
 8.  Alec Page (Canada)               4:19.17                 
 Heat 3
 1.  Kosuke Hagino (Japan)            4:10.01                 
 2.  Thiago Pereira (Brazil)          4:12.39                 
 3.  Gal Nevo (Israel)                4:14.77                 
 4.  Yang Zhixian (China)             4:15.45                 
 5.  Alexander Tichonov (Russia)      4:18.12                 
 6.  David Verraszto (Hungary)        4:18.31                 
 7.  Joe Roebuck (Britain)            4:20.24                 
 .   Taki M'Rabet (Tunisia)           DSQ                     
 Heat 2
 1.  Ward Bauwens (Belgium)           4:16.71                 
 2.  Raphael Stacchiotti (Luxembourg) 4:17.20                 
 3.  Yury Suvorau (Belarus)           4:23.06                 
 3.  Diogo Carvalho (Portugal)        4:23.06                 
 5.  Jung Wonyong (Korea)             4:23.12                 
 6.  Esteban Enderica (Ecuador)       4:24.32                 
 7.  Pedro Pinotes (Angola)           4:24.69                 
 8.  Zheng Wen Quah (Singapore)       4:26.81                 
 Heat 1
 1.  Bradley Ally (Barbados)          4:21.32                 
 2.  Anton Sveinn McKee (Iceland)     4:25.06                 
 3.  Marko Blazevski (Macedonia FYR)  4:32.38                 
 4.  Rafael Alfaro (El Salvador)      4:35.80                 
 5.  Ahmed Ghithe Atari (Qatar)       5:21.30                 
 
 Qualified for Next Round
 1.  Kosuke Hagino (Japan)            4 minutes 10.01 seconds 
 2.  Chad Le Clos (South Africa)      4:12.24                 
 3.  Ryan Lochte (U.S.)               4:12.35                 
 4.  Thiago Pereira (Brazil)          4:12.39                 
 5.  Thomas Fraser-Holmes (Australia) 4:12.66                 
 6.  Luca Marin (Italy)               4:13.02                 
 7.  Yuya Horihata (Japan)            4:13.09                 
 8.  Michael Phelps (U.S.)            4:13.33

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐