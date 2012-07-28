版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 7月 29日 星期日 04:04 BJT

Olympics-Men's swimming 400m individual medley final result

LONDON, July 28 The United States' Ryan Lochte
won the Olympic gold medal in the men's Swimming 400m individual
medley at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
    Lochte finished with a time of 4:05.18 at the Aquatics
Centre in London to claim the United States' first gold medal of
the games.
    Brazil's Thiago Pereira won the silver with a time of
4:08.86 and Japan's Kosuke Hagino won the bronze with a time of
4:08.94.
    The United States now have two medals at the games with
Brazil collecting its third and Japan collecting its third.
 Results Table
 1. Ryan Lochte (U.S.)               4 minutes 5.18 seconds 
 2. Thiago Pereira (Brazil)          4:08.86                
 3. Kosuke Hagino (Japan)            4:08.94                
 4. Michael Phelps (U.S.)            4:09.28                
 5. Chad Le Clos (South Africa)      4:12.42                
 6. Yuya Horihata (Japan)            4:13.30                
 7. Thomas Fraser-Holmes (Australia) 4:13.49                
 8. Luca Marin (Italy)               4:14.89

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐