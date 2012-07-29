Olympics-Men's swimming 4 x 100m freestyle relay final results

LONDON, July 29 France won the Olympic gold
medal in the men's swimming 4 x 100m freestyle relay at the 2012
London Games on Sunday.
Results Table
1. France
Amaury Leveaux/Fabien Gilot/Clement Lefert/Yannick Agnel
3 minutes 9.93 seconds
2. U.S.
Nathan Adrian/Michael Phelps/Cullen Jones/Ryan Lochte
3:10.38
3. Russia
Andrey Grechin/Nikita Lobintsev/Vladimir Morozov/Danila Izotov
3:11.41
4. Australia
James Magnussen/Matt Targett/Eamon Sullivan/James Roberts
3:11.63
5. South Africa
Gideon Louw/Darian Townsend/Graeme Moore/Roland Schoeman
3:13.45
6. Germany
Benjamin Starke/Markus Deibler/Christoph Fildebrandt/Marco di
Carli 3:13.52
7. Italy
Luca Dotto/Marco Orsi/Michele Santucci/Filippo Magnini
3:14.13
8. Belgium
Dieter Dekoninck/Jasper Aerents/Emmanuel Vanluchene/Pieter
Timmers 3:14.40