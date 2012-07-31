版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 7月 31日 星期二 19:17 BJT

Olympics-Men's swimming 4 x 200m freestyle relay heat results

LONDON, July 31 The United States was the top
qualifier in the Olympic men's Swimming 4 x 200m freestyle relay
heats at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday with a time of 7:06.75
at the Aquatics Centre in London. 
    The other top qualifiers were France with 7:09.18, Germany
with 7:09.23, Australia with 7:10.50, Britain with 7:10.70,
China with 7:11.35, South Africa with 7:11.51 and Hungary with
7:11.64.

    Results Table
 
Heat 2
1.  U.S.
Charles Houchin/Matthew McLean/Davis Tarwater/Conor Dwyer       
       7 minutes 6.75 seconds 
2.  Australia
David Mckeon/Cameron McEvoy/Ned McKendry/Ryan Napoleon          
  7:10.50                
3.  Britain
David Carry/Ross Davenport/Robert Bale/Robbie Renwick           
    7:10.70                
4.  China
Lu Zhiwu/Li Yunqi/Jiang Haiqi/Dai Jun                           
      7:11.35                
5.  Russia
Artem Lobuzov/Evgeni Lagunov/Mikhail Polishchuk/Alexander
Sukhorukov  7:11.86                
6.  Belgium
Dieter Dekoninck/Glenn Surgeloose/Louis Croenen/Pieter Timmers  
    7:14.44                
7.  Canada
Blake Worsley/Colin Russell/Tobias Oriwol/Alec Page             
     7:15.22                
8.  Austria
David Brandl/Christian Scheruebl/Markus Rogan/Florian Janistyn  
    7:17.94                

    Heat 1
1.  France
Jeremy Stravius/Gregory Mallet/Amaury Leveaux/Clement Lefert    
     7:09.18                
2.  Germany
Tim Wallburger/Dimitri Colupaev/Clemens Rapp/Paul Biedermann    
    7:09.23                
3.  South Africa
Darian Townsend/Jean Basson/Sebastien Rousseau/Chad Le Clos    
7:11.51                
4.  Hungary
Dominik Kozma/Peter Bernek/Laszlo Cseh/Gergo Kis                
    7:11.64                
5.  Japan
Yuki Kobori/Sho Sotodate/Chiaki Ishibashi/Yuya Horihata         
      7:11.74                
6.  Italy
Gianluca Maglia/Alex Di Giorgio/Riccardo Maestri/Marco Belotti  
      7:12.69                
7.  Denmark
Daniel Skaaning/Pal Joensen/Anders Lie/Mads Glaesner            
    7:15.04                
8.  New Zealand
Matthew Stanley/Steven Kent/Dylan Dunlop-Barrett/Andrew McMillan
7:17.18  
    
                  
