Olympics-US wins men's swimming 4 x 200m freestyle relay final-results

LONDON, July 31 The United States won the gold
medal in the men's swimming 4 x 200m freestyle relay on Tuesday.
France won the silver and China won the bronze.
Results Table
1. U.S.
Ryan Lochte/Conor Dwyer/Ricky Berens/Michael Phelps
6 minutes 59.70 seconds
2. France
Amaury Leveaux/Gregory Mallet/Clement Lefert/Yannick Agnel
7:02.77
3. China
Hao Yun/Li Yunqi/Jiang Haiqi/Sun Yang
7:06.30
4. Germany
Paul Biedermann/Dimitri Colupaev/Tim Wallburger/Clemens Rapp
7:06.59
5. Australia
Thomas Fraser-Holmes/Kenrick Monk/Ned McKendry/Ryan Napoleon
7:07.00
6. Britain
Robbie Renwick/Ieuan Lloyd/Rob Bale/Ross Davenport
7:09.33
7. South Africa
Darian Townsend/Sebastien Rousseau/Chad Le Clos/Jean Basson
7:09.65
8. Hungary
Dominik Kozma/Laszlo Cseh/Peter Bernek/Gergo Kis
7:13.66