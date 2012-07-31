版本:
2012年 8月 1日

Olympics-US wins men's swimming 4 x 200m freestyle relay final-results

LONDON, July 31 The United States won the gold
medal in the men's swimming 4 x 200m freestyle relay on Tuesday.
France won the silver and China won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1. U.S.
 Ryan Lochte/Conor Dwyer/Ricky Berens/Michael Phelps            
  6 minutes 59.70 seconds 
 2. France
 Amaury Leveaux/Gregory Mallet/Clement Lefert/Yannick Agnel     
  7:02.77                 
 3. China
 Hao Yun/Li Yunqi/Jiang Haiqi/Sun Yang                          
   7:06.30                 
 4. Germany
 Paul Biedermann/Dimitri Colupaev/Tim Wallburger/Clemens Rapp   
 7:06.59                 
 5. Australia
 Thomas Fraser-Holmes/Kenrick Monk/Ned McKendry/Ryan Napoleon  
7:07.00                 
 6. Britain
 Robbie Renwick/Ieuan Lloyd/Rob Bale/Ross Davenport           
7:09.33                 
 7. South Africa
 Darian Townsend/Sebastien Rousseau/Chad Le Clos/Jean Basson
7:09.65                 
 8. Hungary
 Dominik Kozma/Laszlo Cseh/Peter Bernek/Gergo Kis               
 7:13.66

