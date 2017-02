Olympics-Swimming-Phelps and Lochte added to U.S. relay

LONDON, July 29 Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte will join forces for the United States in Sunday's men's 4x100 metres freestyle relay final at the London Olympics.

Although neither man swam the event at the U.S. Olympic trials or in Sunday morning's heats, the American coaches named the pair in their lineup alongside Nathan Adrian and Cullen Jones.

Phelps will swim the second leg and Lochte the anchor while Adrian will lead-off and Jones will swim the third leg.

The U.S. won the event at the last Olympics but world champions Australia, boasting the individual 100 freestyle world champion James Magnussen, are the favourites to win on Sunday after qualifying fastest. (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)