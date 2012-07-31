Olympics-Swimming-Oh Ye of little faith

| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 Weighed down by the tide of
suspicion or maybe just a little tired after her prodigious
feats, Chinese teenager Ye Shiwen had to battle all the way to
claim victory in the 200 metres individual medley for her second
gold of the Games on Tuesday.
The 16-year-old has been at the centre of a media storm
since her crushing world record triumph in the 400 medley three
days ago, with detractors suggesting her eye-popping final
freestyle leg was evidence enough that she must be using
performance-enhancing drugs.
Others leapt to her defence, accusing the critics of racism
and pointing out that far from appearing out of the blue, Ye, a
world champion over the 200 medley last year, had been very much
on the sport's radar for years.
In the 400 she trailed American world champion Elizabeth
Beisel after the penultimate breaststroke leg before charging a
final 50 of 28.93 seconds - quicker than Ryan Lochte's
equivalent in winning the men's event - set the rumour-mill into
overdrive.
She trailed again on Monday. Last off the blocks she turned
fourth after the opening butterfly before forcing her way into a
narrow lead after the backstroke.
She was pegged back again on the breaststroke, turning third
behind American Caitlin Leverenz and Australian Alicia Coutts.
The 17,000 crowd, well aware of what Ye had done in similar
circumstances three days ago, sat back in expectation of
something special, but this time there was no spectacular surge
from the favourite.
She did have enough though to eventually reel her rivals in
and went on to win in two minutes 07.57 seconds, an Olympic
record but almost a second outside the world record of American
Ariana Kukors, who finished fifth.
Coutts, who won a relay gold on Saturday, got up for silver
in 2.08.15, with Leverenz taking bronze ahead of 2008 champion
Stephanie Rice of Australia.
It was the fifth successive Olympics that a female swimmer
had taken both individual medley golds - a trend started by
Ireland's Michele Smith, who was later banned for a doping
offence.
It was a topic that dominated the post-race news conference,
with a barrage of questions aimed at Ye and Coutts.
Asked directly if she had ever used performance-enhancing
drugs, Ye answered through an interpreter: "Absolutely not.
"It is a bit unfair to me but I was not affected by it," she
said of the suspicions swirling in her midst.
"I want to thank my team mates, my coaches and my parents,
who make me strong - that's why I'm not affected by outside
noise."
Ye agreed with the suggestion that the critics were biased
against China, asking why other multi-medalists were not
similarly accused.
She attributed her success instead to hard work - swimming
five hours a day for nine years.
Asked what she thought of the accusations, Leverenz said:
"I'm not the person to judge or point fingers.
"That's for (governing body) FINA and (World Anti-Doping
Agency) WADA and I trust that they are doing a good job.
"I'd like to congratulate her. She won two golds and has had
an awesome meet."
