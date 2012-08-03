Olympics-Swimming-London marks redemption for rebel sprinter

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 3 From the Shakespearean references
in his post-race comments, to his thick-rimmed glasses and
tattoos covering both his arms, Anthony Ervin is not your
average U.S Olympic swimmer.
Not many of his U.S. team mates have worked in a tattoo
parlour, played guitar in a band called Weapons of Mass
Destruction or had a near-death experience on a motorcycle while
trying to evade the police.
Twelve years after he won gold and silver in Sydney and a
decade after quitting the sport, the 31-year-old sprinter staged
an unlikely comeback by qualifying for the London Games.
On Friday, he said his 50 metres freestyle final, in which
he finished fifth overall, closed the circle.
"Just being here at all is a dream come true," he said,
comparing his return to that of Prospero, in Shakespeare's
Tempest. "Prospero was returning to where he came from. I feel
that my being here is my own form of redemption."
The first African-American to represent the U.S. in an
Olympic swimming team, Ervin won the 50 freestyle at just 19 at
Sydney, in a dead heat with team mate Gary Hall Jr..
A year later, he won the sprint double at the world
championships in Japan.
But in 2003, just 22, he hung up his goggles and auctioned
his Olympic medals. He fell into a bohemian lifestyle, grew
dreadlocks and worked a string of odd jobs, later trying to find
himself through Sufi mysticism and by fasting at Ramadan.
He eventually waded back into swimming, as a coach.
When he decided to compete again, not only did he qualify
for the U.S. Team, grabbing the second spot, but in qualifying
for Friday's sprint final he twice swam faster than the 21.98
seconds that it took him to win gold in Sydney.
"I'm not saving a life or detonating the sun," he told one
past interviewer. "I'm just swimming one lap. It's a stunt, a
well-performed acrobatic."
The 50 sprint is the aquatic equivalent of the 100 in
athletics - all testosterone and aggression in the ready room,
then power and waves in the pool, with some of the most
colourful personalities in the sport.
Ervin was competing against past record holders, past
medallists and defending Olympic champion Cesar Cielo.
France's Florent Manaudou won the race with a time of 21.34
seconds, while Ervin's team mate Cullen Jones took silver.
Brazil's Cielo came third. Overcome with emotion and
frustration, he wept as he walked off the podium.
The 25-year-old, who holds the world record for both the 50
and the 100, had not been beaten over the shorter distance at a
major international event since winning in Beijing in 21.3
seconds to become the first Brazilian swimmer to take gold.
