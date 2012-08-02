Olympics-Men's swimming 50m freestyle heats results

LONDON, Aug 2 Olympic men's swimming 50m
freestyle heats results on Thursday at the 2012 London Games'
Aquatics Centre.
The top qualifiers were Trinidad and Tobago's George Bovell
with 21.77 seconds, Brazil's Cesar Cielo with 21.80 and Brazil's
Bruno Fratus with 21.82.
Results Table
Heat 8
1. Cesar Cielo (Brazil) 21.80
seconds
2. Bruno Fratus (Brazil) 21.82
3. Florent Manaudou (France) 22.09
4. Luca Dotto (Italy) 22.12
4. Gideon Louw (South Africa) 22.12
6. Brent Hayden (Canada) 22.15
7. Sergey Fesikov (Russia) 22.42
8. Ioannis Kalargaris (Greece) 22.80
Heat 7
1. Roland Schoeman (South Africa) 21.92
2. Cullen Jones (U.S.) 21.95
3. Andrii Govorov (Ukraine) 22.09
4. James Magnussen (Australia) 22.11
5. Eamon Sullivan (Australia) 22.27
6. Amaury Leveaux (France) 22.35
7. Marco Orsi (Italy) 22.36
8. Ari-Pekka Liukkonen (Finland) 22.57
Heat 6
1. George Bovell (Trinidad & Tobago) 21.77
2. Anthony Ervin (U.S.) 21.83
3. Andrey Grechin (Russia) 22.09
4. Krisztian Takacs (Hungary) 22.19
5. Norbert Trandafir (Romania) 22.22
6. Stefan Nystrand (Sweden) 22.32
7. Adam Brown (Britain) 22.39
8. Hanser Garcia (Cuba) 22.45
Heat 5
1. Jasper Aerents (Belgium) 22.43
2. Shi Yang (China) 22.64
3. David Dunford (Kenya) 22.72
4. Mario Todorovic (Croatia) 22.75
5. Mar Arni Arnason (Iceland) 22.81
6. Brett Fraser (Cayman Islands) 22.91
7. Kacper Majchrzak (Poland) 23.00
8. Federico Grabich (Argentina) 23.30
Heat 4
1. Roy Burch (Bermuda) 22.47
2. Barry Murphy (Ireland) 22.76
3. Shehab Younis (Egypt) 23.16
4. Luke Hall (Swaziland) 23.48
5. Kareem Ennab (Jordan) 24.09
6. Chakyl Camal (Mozambique) 24.43
7. Mohammod Mahfizur Rahman (Bangladesh) 24.64
8. Tepaia Payne (Cook Islands) 25.26
Heat 3
1. Kerson Hadley (Micronesia) 24.82
2. Adama Ouedraogo (Burkina Faso) 25.26
3. Emile Bakale (Congo) 25.64
4. Franck Olivier Brou Kouassi (Ivory Coast) 25.82
5. Tolga Akcayli (St. Vincent & the Grenadines) 26.27
6. Giordan Harris (Marshall Islands) 26.88
7. Prasiddha Jung Shah (Nepal) 26.93
8. Ponlpeu Hemthon (Cambodia) 27.03
Heat 2
1. Osman Abdourahman Mohamed (Djibouti) 27.25
2. Mohamed Elkhedr (Sudan) 27.26
3. Ching Maou Wei (American Samoa) 27.30
4. Jackson Niyomugabo (Rwanda) 27.38
5. Ganzi Mugula (Uganda) 27.58
6. Edingue Ekane (Cameroon) 27.87
7. Mulualem Girma (Ethiopia) 28.99
Heat 1
1. Christian Nassif (Central African Republic) 28.04
2. Pathana Inthavong (Laos) 28.17
3. Godonou Wilfrid Tevoedjre (Benin) 29.77
Qualified for Next Round
1. George Bovell (Trinidad & Tobago) 21.77 seconds
2. Cesar Cielo (Brazil) 21.80
3. Bruno Fratus (Brazil) 21.82
4. Anthony Ervin (U.S.) 21.83
5. Roland Schoeman (South Africa) 21.92
6. Cullen Jones (U.S.) 21.95
7. Andrey Grechin (Russia) 22.09
7. Andrii Govorov (Ukraine) 22.09
7. Florent Manaudou (France) 22.09
10. James Magnussen (Australia) 22.11
11. Luca Dotto (Italy) 22.12
11. Gideon Louw (South Africa) 22.12
13. Brent Hayden (Canada) 22.15
14. Krisztian Takacs (Hungary) 22.19
15. Norbert Trandafir (Romania) 22.22
16. Eamon Sullivan (Australia) 22.27