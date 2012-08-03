Olympics-Swimming-Manaudou's cool propels France to sprint gold

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 3 Cool nerves and support from his
Olympic champion sister helped Florent Manaudou power to victory
in the 50 metres freestyle, the 21-year-old said as he cemented
unprecedented success in the pool for the French team.
The 50 freestyle, dubbed the "splash and dash", is the
shortest distance over which Olympians swim and is the closest
thing to the celebrated 100 metres in athletics - a glory race
and the ultimate test of speed and power.
Manaudou, second-fastest off the blocks, won by 0.2 seconds,
touching the wall at 21.34 seconds, just shy of an Olympic
record - leaving American Cullen Jones to claim silver. Beijing
Olympic champion Cesar Cielo, from Brazil, came third.
"I don't think I have yet realised what I did to swim so
fast," the sprinter said.
Victory from Manaudou - a towering 21-year-old with slicked
back hair more redolent of a screen idol than a swimmer -
secured France's fourth swimming gold at the 2012 Games and its
seventh medal from the pool, a haul due in large part to the
rising profiles of Yannick Agnel and Camille Muffat.
France is reaping the rewards of investment in swimming and
an overhaul of its system of clubs, early-recruitment and
training that began in earnest after the team failed to bring
home any medals from the 1996 Atlanta Games.
It was Manaudou's sister Laure, then 17, that marked the
renaissance of French swimming when she won gold in Athens in
the 400 freestyle, France's first title in over 50 years.
In London, the team have stormed to gold with some
surprising upsets - unseating the defending U.S. team in the
4x100 relay, home favourite Rebecca Adlington in the 400
freestyle and the U.S. again in the men's 200 freestyle.
"I think I was the most relaxed swimmer before the final - I
knew the key was to be relaxed for a 50," Manaudou said.
"The heats were the toughest, the semis were a little less
tough and for the final, I told myself I had already made a
success of the competition."
His sister, who hugged him by the pool as he emerged from
the water, told him she was "very, very proud".
Laure Manaudou was unbeaten on the 400 freestyle between
June 2004 and April 2008, winning 23 finals in succession, but
she then garnered more headlines for her turbulent personal life
than for her swimming.
The enfant terrible of French swimming has since settled
down in Alabama with partner and team mate Frederick Bousquet
and has a young daughter.
She qualified for London but has not made the final on
either of her individual backstroke events.
This time, Muffat, 22, and the bookish Agnel, 20, have
surfaced as France's new swimming sensations.
Agnel, who brought home two gold medals in 24 hours, was the
man behind one of the most sensational upsets when he won gold
in the 200 metres freestyle, leaving U.S. favourite Ryan Lochte
off the podium.
"Florent has taken a lot from Yannick, from Camille, from
the whole team," his coach, Romain Barnier, said, adding he was
surprised by the 21-year-old's success.
Manaudou, he said, had the "genetic propensity" to match his
sister's career, even after a shaky start earlier this week.
"When I saw him in training, I knew he could do it. Then in
the heats, I thought it was impossible. In the semi-finals, I
thought it was barely possible - and now he is the champion."
Manaudou, who says he will turn his mind to butterfly and
the 100m, said his thoughts now were of one thing: a holiday.
