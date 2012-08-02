Olympics-Swimming-Palace beckons for swim queen Kromowidjojo

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 2 A night at the Palace with
thousands of beer-drinking compatriots loomed for Dutch swim
queen Ranomi Kromowidjojo after winning Olympic gold in the
women's 100 metres freestyle on Thursday.
The Dutch team and brewers Heineken have taken over the
Alexandra Palace, the people's palace better known as the 'Ally
Pally', as their home from home at the London Games and their
gold medallist will be feted on Saturday once the swimming
competition has ended.
It should be a lively evening in north London.
Kromowidjojo, whose father has Indonesian ancestry by way of
former Dutch colony Surinam, will have plenty to celebrate after
adding her name to a list of great Dutch sprint champions in the
Olympic pool.
Better known as a relay swimmer, winning world and Olympic
golds, she finally chalked up an individual title with an
Olympic record time of 53 seconds.
Only fourth at the turn, she surged clear on the last length
to beat world champion Aliaksandra Herasimenia of Belarus into
second place with China's Tang Yi third.
"The people who were watching on television were perhaps
more nervous than I was," she told reporters in a crowded
poolside mixed zone as she tried to take in what she had
achieved.
"I thought it was a great race but it wasn't a PB (personal
best), it wasn't my best time ever this season," she said. "So
I'm not really satisfied about the time.
"I mean, a gold medal is a gold medal, so I'm really happy
about it and being Olympic champion," beamed the 21-year-old
lest anyone should think she was truly dissatisfied.
GREAT TRADITION
Kromowidjojo follows in the illustrious tradition of
compatriots Inge de Bruijn and Hendrika Mastenbroek (in 1936) in
taking on the mantle of the world's fastest female in the pool
with 100 metres gold.
She entered the final with a wave to the crowd, where a 'Go
Ranomi' banner caught the camera's attention, and the confidence
of someone who had already broken the Olympic record in the
semi-final on Wednesday.
If all goes well in Saturday's 50 metre freestyle final,
after Friday's heats, the comparisons with De Bruijn will become
even stronger for a girl who won her first gold medal the year
after her great compatriot retired in 2007.
De Bruijn won the 50 metres sprint in both 2000 and 2004.
"It's a great feeling and a great honour," Kromowidjojo
said of being mentioned alongside the four times Olympic
champion.
Jacco Verhaeren, who coached De Bruijn and Pieter van den
Hoogenband to 15 medals between them at the Sydney and Athens
Games, is now working with her at the facility in Eindhoven
named after the great Dutchman.
"In Holland we had so many great female and male freestyle
sprinters and now I am the next Dutch girl who won a gold medal
and I'm really happy," said the woman who arrived in London as a
favourite to win three golds.
"I felt a lot of pressure, especially from the Netherlands,
but I stayed calm and did my thing."
Kromowidjojo could do that because she has overcome far
greater obstacles than the burden of national expectation. Two
years ago she was diagnosed with meningitis but overcame it and
was back within three months.
"It made me stronger," she has said when she arrived in
London. "I thought it was not a big issue to go to the Olympics
and swim fast."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)