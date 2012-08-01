Olympics-Swimming-Kromowidjojo fastest in 100m freestyle semis

LONDON Aug 1 Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the
Netherlands sent a warning to her rivals that she remains the
woman to beat in the women's 100 metres freestyle at the London
Olympics after posting the fastest qualifying time on Wednesday.
After conserving her energy in the morning heat, the flying
Dutchwoman hit the accelerator in the evening's semi-finals,
stopping the clock at 53.05 seconds, a new Olympic record.
"I am feeling quite good," she said. "There was not much
movement in the pool.
"I got out of the pool quickly because I have to get ready
for the next race."
Australia's Melanie Schlanger was second fastest, but still
more than a third of a second behind Kromowidjojo, while
American teenager Missy Franklin was third quickest.
Germany's defending Olympic champion Britta Steffen failed
to make the eight-woman final after finishing 12th.
"I'm happy with the time. I did how I planned. I've improved
through the heats." Steffen said.
"I'm sad that I didn't reach the final of course. I don't
know why but I gave it 100 per cent."
