UPDATE 1-Olympics-Swimming-Risztov wins women's marathon swimming gold

LONDON Aug 9 Eva Risztov of Hungary held on to
win the gold medal for the women's marathon swim at the London
Olympics on Thursday after a desperate sprint finish to the 10
kilometre race.
Haley Anderson of the United States won the silver medal
after making a late charge to catch Risztov while Italy's
Martina Grimaldi won the bronze.
Britain's Keri-Anne Payne, who won the gruelling event at
the last two world championships, finished fourth from the 25
starters at the Serpentine, a recreational lake in Hyde Park
that was constructed in 1730 and remains one of London's most
iconic tourist destinations.
A former Olympic pool swimmer, who quit the sport in 2005
then made a comeback in open water in 2009, Risztov led for all
but one of the six loops the competitors were required to swim.
She opened up a gap on the leading pack at the start of the
final loop and was three body lengths clear approaching the
finish when Anderson started to reel her in.
Anderson, whose older sister Alyssa won a gold medal at
London as part of the American 4x200 metres freestyle relay
team, drew level with Risztov as they approached the finish but
the Hungarian kicked again and got her hands on the pads first
in one hour 57 minutes and 38.2 seconds, just four tenths of a
second in front of Anderson.
Grimaldi, runner-up at last year's world championships in
Shanghai, won the bronze medal by the same tiny margin ahead of
Payne.
The exhausting race took its toll on two competitors, South
Africa's Jessica Roux and Brazil's Poliana Okimoto, who were
both hauled from the water before the end.
Tens of thousands of people lined the banks of the lake on a
glorious summer's day for one of the few events at the Games
that were free for the public to watch.
They let out a mighty roar when the starter's gun was fired
and the swimmers plunged from the pontoon into the murky water
that they had to share with geese, ducks and swans, thrashing
through thick weeds and poisonous algae that can cause severe
skin rashes, eye irritation, vomiting and diarrhoea.
