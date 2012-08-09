UPDATE 2-Olympics-Swimming-Risztov wins women's marathon swimming gold

(Recasts with quotes)
By Julian Linden
LONDON Aug 9 Eva Risztov of Hungary held off a
late charge from American Haley Anderson to win the gold medal
in a dramatic women's marathon swim at the London Olympics on
Thursday.
The pair went stroke for stroke over the last 500 metres of
the gruelling 10 kilometre event before Risztov got her hands on
the finishing pads first at the Serpentine.
Risztov pipped Anderson to win the gold by just four tenths
of a second, almost the same margin Dutch sprinter Ranomi
Kromowidjojo won the 100 freestyle final by last week.
"It was a really tough race but I was prepared," said
Risztov. "In a few hours I will be much more happy because I'm
really, really, really tired now."
The battle for the bronze medal was also decided by the
exact same tiny margin with Italy's Martina Grimaldi getting
there ahead of Britain's two-time world champion Keri-Anne
Payne.
The longest and most exhausting swimming race at the
Olympics was contested at a recreational lake in Hyde Park that
was constructed in 1730 and remains one of London's most iconic
tourist destinations.
It turned out to be as much a battle of survival as a test
of the fittest with two swimmers failing to complete the event
and others complaining about getting kicked and punched in the
face.
South Africa's Jessica Roux was pulled from the water
halfway through the two-hour race while Brazilian Poliana
Okimoto fainted from dehydration after she was hauled into one
of the safety boats.
"It was a pretty violent race," said Payne, who lost touch
with the leaders when she paused to get an energy drink after
the third of the six loops.
"I had to work pretty hard to get back to the position I
like. I'm not really a fighter, I'm more of a lover, I guess."
A former Olympic pool swimmer, who quit the sport in 2005
then made a comeback in open water in 2009, Risztov led for all
but one of the six loops the competitors were required to swim.
She opened up a gap on the leading pack at the start of the
final lap and was three body lengths clear approaching the
finish when Anderson started to reel her in.
Anderson, whose older sister Alyssa won a gold medal at
London as part of the American 4x200 metres freestyle relay
team, drew level with Risztov as they approached the finish but
the Hungarian kicked again to win in a time one hour 57 minutes
and 38.2 seconds.
"I tried to catch up and I'm just happy with winning a
medal," said Anderson. "It takes a lot of mental confidence.
It's really hard but really rewarding."
Tens of thousands of people lined the banks of the lake on a
glorious summer's day for one of the few events at the Games
that were free for the public to watch.
They let out a mighty roar when the starter's gun was fired
and the 24 swimmers plunged from the pontoon into the murky
water they had to share with geese, ducks and swans, thrashing
through thick weeds and poisonous algae that can cause severe
skin rashes, eye irritation, vomiting and diarrhoea.
Roux struggled from the outset and was in last place after
each of the first three laps before quitting. Okimoto had been
14th after the opening but steadily fell back to 20th place with
two loops left when she was forced to get help.
"She has had previous bouts of hypothermia but never one as
serious as this," said the Brazilian team press attache Eliana
Alves.
(Editing by Toby Davis)