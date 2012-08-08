PREVIEW-Olympics-Swimming-Marathon swimmers prepare to take plunge

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 8 Britain's swimmers have had a lean
time at the London Olympics, failing to win any gold medals
despite the advantages of competing at home.
The host-nation won three medals in the pool, a silver and
two bronze, but the most precious metal eluded them. But that
could all change on Thursday when the marathon swimming gets
underway.
Britain's Keri-Anne Payne is the favourite to win the
women's event, 10 kilometres inside the Serpentine, a
recreational lake in Hyde Park that was constructed in 1730 and
remains one of London's most iconic tourist destinations.
Payne won the silver medal in Beijing four years ago but has
established herself as the woman to beat in London after winning
the past two world championships.
"She's in good form and she's ready to go," said Mark Perry,
the leader of the British team.
Despite her success, Payne is no sure thing.
Italy's Martina Grimaldi holds the European title and
finished less than two seconds behind Payne at last year's world
championships and Marianna Lymperta of Greece and Germany's
Angela Maurer also loom as dangers in a wide open field.
Both the men's and women's marathon events are restricted to
the top 25 competitors in the world.
They will each complete six loops of the lake, in around two
hours, where they will share the murky water with geese, ducks
and swans, and battle through thick weeds and poisonous algae
that can cause severe skin rashes, eye irritation, vomiting and
diarrhoea.
Marathon swimming was only introduced to the Olympics at
Beijing but competitors this week could compete in front of one
the biggest crowds at the Games because it is one of the few
events that spectators can see for free.
Greece's Spyros Gianniotis won the men's world title in
Shanghai last year, just ahead of Germany's Thomas Lurz, who
also won bronze in Beijing.
"Everything is OK. The preparation was good," said Lurz.
"At the Olympic Games there are always some other swimmers
that are good. All the other swimmers I respect them. I won't
beat them easily."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)