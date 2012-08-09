Olympics-Swimming-Risztov caps comeback with unlikely win

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 9 In a sport where comebacks rarely
end in success, Hungarian long-distance swimmer Eva Risztov
bucked the trend on Thursday by winning gold in the women's open
water race.
Risztov was an accomplished pool swimmer who never quite
made it to the Olympic podium.
She won three silver medals at the 2003 world championships
in Barcelona but came up short at her two previous Olympic
appearances, at Sydney in 2000 and Athens four years later.
In 2005, she quit, believing her chances of winning an
elusive Olympic medal were sunk.
But after watching the 2008 Beijing Games on television, she
decided to try again after being persuaded by the manager of her
local swim club.
"I finished because I wasn't happy with the results but
after three years I felt I missed out on the Olympics and I was
capable of a medal," she told a news conference.
"I didn't think about it to begin with. I got a telephone
call from the manager of the swimming club in Debrecen asking me
to begin swimming again so I began again."
Risztov also decided on a change of events. Although she
continued to train for the pool, the 26-year-old switched her
focus to the marathon, which was only added to the Olympic
schedule four years ago.
She made the Hungarian team for the pool events in London,
finishing 16th in the 400 metres freestyle, 13th in the 800
freestyle and 15th in the 4x100 freestyle relay but they were
just preparations for the 10 kilometre event at The Serpentine
in London's Hyde Park.
Still a novice to distance swimming, she was disqualified
from last year's world championships in Shanghai for impeding
another competitor, but learnt her lesson.
In London, she used her superior speed from the pool to get
in the lead early where she could not get in trouble, then
stayed there apart from a brief moment when she flipped to
backstroke after pausing for an energy drink.
"I decided to make it a very clean race today. If I led,
no-one could say I did anything," she said.
"That was my tactic and if I could not win from first place,
my mind would have been clear.
"This is the toughest way to win but I decided to follow
this tactic because this is the only way to win clearly. That is
what I trained for."
After leading for all but one of the first five loops of the
recreational lake, which was packed with tens of thousands of
spectators, Risztov broke away at the start of the final loop,
opening up a three body length lead over her nearest rivals.
Then she had to repeal a late charge from American Haley
Anderson, who drew level with her as they closed in on the
finish.
The pair sprinted to the line but Risztov had just enough in
reserve to win by four-tenths of a second after nearly two hours
of churning through the murky water.
"After the Shanghai race I did not understand exactly why I
was disqualified but I am not very experienced in open water
swimming," she said.
"This race is only the seventh of my life. I hope from now I
will become a member of the elite in open water swimming."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)