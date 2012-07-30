Olympics-Swimming-Franklin mints her first gold

LONDON, July 30 If Olympic success comes as naturally to Missy Franklin as exuberance and enthusiasm, then she has a swimming future so golden one almost needs sunglasses to contemplate it.

The 17-year-old American's first gold of the London Games on Monday, in the 100 metres backstroke, may have been widely predicted but the taste of victory still exceeded all her expectations.

It was more than awesome, a devalued word that barely captures the scale of it. It was something she had waited all her 17 years to achieve. It was a "hundred billion" times better than she ever thought it could be.

Truth be told, Franklin's achievement was amazing by any measurement.

Monday's final was not just her second race of the day but the second in the space of 13 minutes, and against rested opponents.

Franklin, winner of five medals at the last world championships in Shanghai including three golds, has entered seven events in London in a bid to become the first female swimmer to win more than six golds at a single Games.

That meant swimming a 200m freestyle semi-final before the medal event in a discipline that demands total focus.

REALLY RELAXED

Franklin stepped out of the water at around 1940 local, headed straight to warm down and was back to start her next race at 1953. At least she did not have time to get nervous.

"I had a lot of awesome advice from other swimmers and coaches on the team," she said.

"Coach Gregg Troy told me to just take it one race at a time and coach (Bob) Bowman told me to just relax and not be rushed...and I think I was able to stay really relaxed and I made it back to finals for the 200 free tomorrow night and I just won the gold medal," she said, before a sudden sob halted the flow.

"So it's a lot to think (about) right now.

"When you dream about something your whole life and you achieve it, you just don't really understand what you just did. And I definitely don't think I did but I couldn't be happier right now."

The feeling, when she looked up at the scoreboard after hitting the wall, she described as 'absolutely undescribable'. On the podium, she was crying and forgot the words to the anthem and whistled along instead.

"I just saw that number one, and after thinking about it and imagining it happening for so long, it doesn't seem real. You still feel like you're dreaming. I still feel like someone needs to pinch me."

Compatriot Michael Phelps won eight gold medals in Beijing and Franklin is being watched closely for signs of similar potential.

At the post race news conference, Japanese bronze medallist Aya Terakawa sat patiently next to her for 13 minutes before anyone aimed a question at her.

Another five medals would equal Natalie Coughlin's record haul for an American woman of six at a single Games and lucrative sponsorships will doubtless be tempting.

They may not be tempting enough, however.

Franklin has set her heart on going to college and staying amateur through it. To that effect, she has already turned down more than $100,000 in prize money and endorsements.

Olympic success will have sponsors beating on her door harder than ever.

"I do want to swim in college more than anything, but I'm not thinking about that right now," she said.

"Swimming collegially is something that I've always wanted to do and have a passion for." (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)