Olympics-Swimming-Seebohm heads Franklin in women's backstroke

LONDON, July 29 Australia's Emily Seebohm, still
riding a wave of excitement after winning a relay gold medal on
the opening day of the Olympic swimming competition, upstaged
American teenager Missy Franklin on Sunday to top the qualifiers
for the women's 100 metres backstroke final.
Seebohm came agonisingly close to breaking the world record
when she won her heat in 58.23 seconds, just 0.11 outside the
world record set by Britain's Gemma Spofforth at the 2009 world
championships in Rome, then topped the semi-finals with a time
of 58.39.
"In Beijing, I did qualify ninth after the semis, so I'm
actually just really happy to be in the final," Seebohm said.
"I haven't felt this good since 2010, pre the swine flu and all
the hard stuff I dealt with last year."
Franklin, the rising talent of the American women's team, was
second fastest overall in 59.12 with Japan's Aya Terakawa third
in 59.34 as the eight swimmers through to Monday's final all
broke a minute.
"You can't take any chances, we are at the Olympics,"
Franklin said.
"Emily's race was unbelievable but I have no control over
her and what she does. The only thing I can control is myself."
