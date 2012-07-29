版本:
Olympics-Australia's Emily Seebohm wins women's swimming 100m backstroke Heat 4

LONDON, July 29 Australia's Emily Seebohm won
Heat 4 of the Olympic women's swimming 100m backstroke at the
Aquatics Centre in London with a time of 58.23 on Sunday at the
2012 London Games. 
 
 Results Table
 
 Heat 4
 1.  Emily Seebohm (Australia)                58.23 seconds 
 2.  Georgia Davies (Britain)                 59.92         
 3.  Zhao Jing (China)                        59.97         
 4.  Kirsty Coventry (Zimbabwe)               1:00.24       
 5.  Arianna Barbieri (Italy)                 1:00.25       
 6.  Mie Nielsen (Denmark)                    1:00.38       
 7.  Duane Da Rocha (Spain)                   1:00.57       
 8.  Sharon van Rouwendaal (Netherlands)      1:00.61       
 Heat 3
 1.  Fernanda Gonzalez (Mexico)               1:01.28       
 2.  Alicja Tchorz (Poland)                   1:01.44       
 3.  Carolina Colorado (Colombia)             1:01.81       
 4.  Kimberly Buys (Belgium)                  1:01.92       
 5.  Melissa Ingram (New Zealand)             1:01.94       
 6.  Ekaterina Avramova (Bulgaria)            1:02.20       
 7.  Therese Svendsen (Sweden)                1:03.11       
 8.  Stephanie Au Hoi Shun (Hong Kong, China) 1:04.31       
 Heat 1
 1.  Karen Vilorio (Honduras)                 1:06.38       
 2.  Monica Ramirez (Andorra)                 1:07.72       
 3.  Ines Remersaro (Uruguay)                 1:08.03       
 4.  Anahit Barseghyan (Armenia)              1:08.19       
 5.  Angelique Trinquier (Monaco)             1:10.79

