Olympics-Swimming-Spofforth targets another mountain to climb

LONDON, July 30 Britain's 100 metre backstroke
world record holder Gemma Spofforth has set herself a new
mountain to climb after failing to win a medal in the discipline
at the London Olympics.
The Florida-based swimmer, fifth in Monday's final, told
reporters she wanted to reach the summit of Mount Everest in the
next five years.
"I think I can combine both, I think it crosses over and if
you are fit out of the water you are going to be fit in the
water and I don't think I am going to lose that," she told
reporters.
She said she had started climbing this year, had fallen in
love with the sport and had others who wanted to climb the
mountain with her.
"It will cost about $60,000 so there's a lot I need too
save," she said.
"It will probably take about five years to get ready for it
and I've got to do a few climbs before it and a course to get
ready for it as well.
"So at least five years, maybe six."
The former world champion said London had been a really
happy experience for her, unlike Beijing four years ago when she
finished an agonising fourth.
Her mother had died in the year before Beijing and her
father's partner died a year ago.
"This has been a less emotional journey," she said.
"I think I've got rid of some of those raw emotions from the
death of my mum and become a lot healthier out of the water so
it didn't really transfer as easily into the water.
"Maybe if I'd had those raw emotions I might have been able
to pull something out but its been amazing...its just been a
really happy experience for me."
