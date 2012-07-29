Olympics-Swimming-Lithuanian teenager sets pace in 100m breaststroke

LONDON, July 29 Lithuanian teenager Ruta Meilutyte provided her older and more experienced Olympic rivals with a clear demonstration of her untapped potential when she topped the qualifiers in the women's 100 metres breaststroke semi-finals.

The 15-year-old, who was competing at European Youth events just a year ago, showed no signs of nerves on the big stage as she easily won her semi-final in one minute, 05.21 seconds.

American Rebecca Soni, the world champion and the initial favourite to win the gold, was second overall in 1:05.98, slower than her heat time.

Australia's Leisel Jones, the defending Olympic champion who won a silver medal at the 2000 Sydney Games when she was 15, finished sixth overall in her fourth and final appearance at the Games.

(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)