UPDATE 1-Olympics-Swimming-Agnel wins 200m freestyle gold

LONDON, July 30 Yannick Agnel captured his
second gold medal in 24 hours at the London Olympics when he won
the men's 200 metres freestyle final on Monday, beating a
stellar field in one of the most exhilarating races in the
swimming pool.
Agnel, whose stunning anchor leg swim won France the 4x100
freestyle relay the previous night, led all the way to win the
gold in a time of one minutes 43.14 seconds, 1.14 outside Paul
Biedermann's world record, set at the 2009 world championships
in Rome when the now-banned polyurethane bodysuits were allowed.
China's Sun Yang, who won the 400 freestyle on Saturday,
deadheated for second with South Korea's Park Tae-hwan in
1:44.93 while American world champion Ryan Lochte was fourth.
The 200 requires a combination of speed, stamina and
tactical nous and Agnel had all three in abundance, dictating
the race from the outset then bursting clear of his rivals on
the final lap to provide France with their third gold medal in
London's Aquatic Centre.
