UPDATE 1-Olympics-Swimming-Meilutyte wins 100m breaststroke gold

LONDON, July 30 Lithuanian teenager Ruta
Meilutyte survived the ultimate test of nerves to win the
women's 100 metres breaststroke gold medal at the London
Olympics on Monday.
The 15-year-old not only became the first swimmer from her
country to win an Olympic medal she did it in under
extraordinary circumstances.
The start, a time when swimmers are already battling their
nerves, was delayed by a technical malfunction that saw the
starter's gun go off before he had called "on your marks".
American Breeja Larson dived into the pool on the gun but was
able to race because of the malfunction.
The eight finalists sat down while the problem was fixed and
an unfazed Meilutyte still got off the blocks fastest and led at
the turn but then had to survive a fierce challenge from
American Rebecca Soni, the reigning world champion in the event.
The more experienced Soni drew level in the final few
strokes but Meilutyte kept her cool and got her hands on the
wall first in one minute, 05.47 seconds.
Soni was second in 1:05.55 while Japan's Satomi Suzuki
finished third in 1:06.46.
Australia's Leisel Jones, the defending Olympic champion who
won a silver medal at the 2000 Sydney Games when she was 15,
finished fifth overall in her fourth and final appearance at the
Games.
