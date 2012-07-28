Olympics-Swimming-Vollmer fastest in women's 100m butterfly

LONDON, July 28 Dana Vollmer of the United
States cemented her place as the favourite to win the women's
100 metres butterfly gold medal after setting the fastest time
in Saturday's semi-finals.
The reigning world champion broke Inge de Bruijn's
12-year-old Olympic record in the heats then booked her place in
the final when she stopped the clock at 56.36 seconds.
Australia's Alicia Coutts was second overall despite
swimming just before the final of the 4x100m freestyle relay
where she won gold while Swedish world record holder Sarah
Sjostrom qualified fourth fastest.
Australia's Jessicah Schipper, a bronze medallist in the
event in Beijing four years ago, failed to even make the
semi-finals, as did Poland's Otylia Jedrzejczak, the 2004
Olympic champion over 200m.
