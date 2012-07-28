Olympics-Swimming-Vollmer fastest in women's 100m butterfly

LONDON, July 28 Dana Vollmer of the United
States set the fastest qualifying time in the heats of the
women's 100 metres butterfly on the opening day of the Olympic
swimming competition on Saturday.
The reigning world champion broke Inge de Bruijn's
12-year-old Olympic record of 56.61 when she sailed through her
heat in 56.25 seconds, almost a second ahead of her nearest
rival, China's Lu Ying (57.17).
Australia's Alicia Coutts was third overall while Swedish
world record holder Sarah Sjostrom qualified fourth fastest in
57.45.
"I am really happy with how fast it was, and I feel like it
is only going to get faster," said Vollmer.
"I am going to keep working on what I have been working on,
having a tighter rhythm, hitting my walls... Just making sure I
do all those extra things."
The top 16 qualified for Saturday night's semi-finals, with
the fastest eight from the semis advancing to Sunday's final.
Australia's Jessicah Schipper, a bronze medallist in the
event in Beijing four years ago, missed out after finishing 24th
overall, while Poland's Otylia Jedrzejczak, the 2004 Olympic
champion over 200m, was 25th.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)