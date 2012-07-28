版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 7月 29日 星期日 04:17 BJT

Olympics-Women's Swimming 100m butterfly semifinal results

LONDON, July 28 Women's swimming 100m butterfly
semi-finals at the 2012 London Games at the Aquatics Centre in
London on Saturday.
 Results Table
 Semifinal 1
 1.  Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden)         57.27         
 2.  Lu Ying (China)                   57.51         
 3.  Jiao Liuyang (China)              58.04         
 4.  Li Tao (Singapore)                58.18         
 5.  Yuka Kato (Japan)                 58.26         
 6.  Aliaksandra Herasimenia (Belarus) 58.41         
 7.  Francesca Halsall (Britain)       58.52         
 8.  Katerine Savard (Canada)          59.22         
 
 Semifinal 2
 1.  Dana Vollmer (U.S.)               56.36 seconds 
 2.  Alicia Coutts (Australia)         56.85         
 3.  Jeanette Ottesen (Denmark)        57.25         
 4.  Claire Donahue (U.S.)             57.42         
 5.  Ellen Gandy (Britain)             57.66         
 6.  Ilaria Bianchi (Italy)            57.79         
 7.  Kristel Vourna (Greece)           58.31         
 8.  Martina Granstroem (Sweden)       58.95         
 Qualified for Next Round
 1.  Dana Vollmer (U.S.)        56.36 seconds 
 2.  Alicia Coutts (Australia)  56.85         
 3.  Jeanette Ottesen (Denmark) 57.25         
 4.  Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden)  57.27         
 5.  Claire Donahue (U.S.)      57.42         
 6.  Lu Ying (China)            57.51         
 7.  Ellen Gandy (Britain)      57.66         
 8.  Ilaria Bianchi (Italy)     57.79         

 (Editing by Eric Walsh)

