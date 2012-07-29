Olympics-Swimming-Vollmer overcomes butterflies to strike gold

| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 When Dana Vollmer stepped on to
the Olympic podium on Sunday to be presented with a gold medal
for winning the women's 100 metres butterfly, it was the end of
a long and difficult journey but one that she hopes will
continue.
A child prodigy, Vollmer was earmarked for greatness even
before she reached her teens, and the forecasters looked to have
got it exactly right when she won a gold medal in relay at the
2004 Athens Olympics as a 16-year-old.
But her road to the very top never really went as planned.
She suffered an assortment of ailments and a crisis of
confidence and her performances started to wane.
Four years ago, she failed to qualify in the American team
for the Beijing Olympics and until London, she had never swum an
individual event at the Games, let alone won one.
"I look back on 2008 and I wasn't excited to race and
compete," she said after crowning her victory on Sunday by
setting a world record.
"I was more worried about what happened if I failed, who did
I let down, how that would look for (my coach) and my hometown
and everyone's expectations.
"And I crumbled under that."
Vollmer's health problems are almost legendary in the swim
world. She suffers from a rare heart condition that accelerates
her pulse and still carries a defibrillator with her to the
pool, just in case.
But she has had to learn to channel her nervous energy into
excitement and turn her pre-race nerves into a source of energy.
"Sports would be boring if you didn't have that," she said.
"So it was changing my mental strategy, changing my mental
training, it's been a completely different three years leading
up to this."
The 24-year-old went into Sunday's final as the overwhelming
favourite and did not disappoint, recording a time of 55.98
seconds to eclipse the previous world record of 56.06, held by
Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom since 2009.
Sjostrom was edged out of a medal spot by China's Lu Ying
and Australia's Alicia Coutts and fled the pool in tears while
Vollmer enjoyed a thunderous reception from the crowd as the
gold medal was dangled around her neck and she looked even
further ahead.
"I still know I could do faster than I did tonight," she
said.
"That's how my mind works, what can I get better at?"
(Editing by Julian linden)