Olympics-Swimming-Schmitt wins 200m freestyle gold

LONDON, July 31 Allison Schmitt of the United
States won the women's 200 metres freestyle final at the London
Olympics on Tuesday.
The American, who trains in Baltimore with Michael Phelps,
stormed to the front on the second of four laps and was
unchallenged as she won the gold in a time of one minute 53.61
seconds.
Frenchwoman Camille Muffat, who just held off Schmitt to win
the 400 final on Sunday, took silver in a time of 1:55.58.
Australia's Bronte Barratt, a relay gold medallist in
Beijing four years ago and the fastest qualifier for the final,
finished third in 1:55.81, just edging out Missy Franklin for
the bronze.
The 17-year-old from Colorado won the 100 backstroke gold
the previous night and also picked up a relay bronze on Saturday
but missed out on another medal by just 0.01 seconds.
