Olympics-Swimming-Schmitt laughs to a full set of medals

| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 Allison Schmitt shared a joke
with Michael Phelps before her 200 metres freestyle final on
Tuesday and she was still laughing afterwards.
The bubbly American fizzed with energy in the pool and was
still pretty lively out of it after completing a set of Olympic
swimming medals with a gold medal to go with the silver and
bronze she had already won.
The medals added to a bronze from Beijing four years ago and
came on a record-breaking night for friend and training partner
Phelps whose personal collection now stands at an unprecedented
19 after he anchored the 4x200 freestyle relay team to gold.
"I just tried to keep focused and keep calm," she told
reporters, when asked about her strategy. "Mike and I were
joking before the race that he said as soon as you get on the
blocks it's time to start focusing."
In the U.S. trials 'Schmitty', who has been rooming at the
Olympic Village with 400 metre individual medley silver
medallist Elizabeth Beisel, had left the blocks like a bullet
and had felt it in her legs.
On Tuesday, she decided to lay off the legs a little at the
start and leave enough in reserve for a strong kick for home.
In reality, she set another blistering pace to win in one
minute, 53.61 seconds.
Frenchwoman Camille Muffat, who beat Schmitt in the 400
final on Sunday, was second in 1:55.58 with Australian Bronte
Barratt taking the bronze.
"It still hasn't sunk in and I couldn't be happier bringing
home hardware to the U.S., let alone a gold medal," Schmitt
declared afterwards.
Known as an ever cheerful presence on the team, a swimmer
with a ready laugh who describes herself on her Twitter page as
a "professional waver with a permanent smile...always up for a
high five", Schmitt said success would not change her.
"I am still the same person walking out of here with the
gold medal as walking out of here in eighth place," she said.
"I'm still the exact same person and I'm excited to go back
to school after being away for a year.
"I'm excited to be back home, I'm going straight back to
Michigan after this. I haven't been home in a while."
