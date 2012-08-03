Olympics-Franklin of U.S. wins women's 200m backstroke gold- results

LONDON, Aug 3 The United States' Missy Franklin won the Olympic gold medal in the women's swimming 200m backstroke on Friday. Franklin finished with a world record time of 2:04.06 while Russia's Anastasia Zueva won the silver Elizabeth Beisel of the United States won the bronze. Results Table 1. Melissa Franklin (U.S.) 2 minutes 4.06 seconds 2. Anastasia Zueva (Russia) 2:05.92 3. Elizabeth Beisel (U.S.) 2:06.55 4. Elizabeth Simmonds (Britain) 2:07.26 5. Meagen Nay (Australia) 2:07.43 6. Kirsty Coventry (Zimbabwe) 2:08.18 7. Alexianne Castel (France) 2:08.43 8. Sinead Russell (Canada) 2:09.86