版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 4日 星期六 02:44 BJT

Olympics-Franklin of U.S. wins women's 200m backstroke gold- results

LONDON, Aug 3 The United States' Missy Franklin
won the Olympic gold medal in the women's swimming 200m
backstroke on Friday.
    Franklin finished with a world record time of 2:04.06  while
Russia's Anastasia Zueva won the silver Elizabeth Beisel of the
United States won the bronze.
 Results Table
 
 1. Melissa Franklin (U.S.)      2 minutes 4.06 seconds 
 2. Anastasia Zueva (Russia)     2:05.92                
 3. Elizabeth Beisel (U.S.)      2:06.55                
 4. Elizabeth Simmonds (Britain) 2:07.26                
 5. Meagen Nay (Australia)       2:07.43                
 6. Kirsty Coventry (Zimbabwe)   2:08.18                
 7. Alexianne Castel (France)    2:08.43                
 8. Sinead Russell (Canada)      2:09.86

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐