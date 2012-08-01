Olympics-Swimming-Heartbroken Hersey falls short in final

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 1 In January, Kathleen Hersey's
adopted mother died from colon cancer. On Wednesday she missed
out on an Olympic medal by just 0.3 seconds.
Hersey, adopted by Regina and wheelchair-bound Brian Hersey
when she was just three days old, was pipped for bronze by
Japan's Natsumi Hoshi in the womens' 200 metres butterfly final,
her only event at the London Olympics.
The 22-year-old American has fought the demons of her
mother's death all year and she felt it was an achievement just
to make the U.S. team.
"There is a unique kind of pressure that goes with it," she
told Reuters as she wrestled with a maelstrom of feelings.
"It is very unique the situation our family has been in this
year. So just to be here is an accomplishment."
Heading into the final, Hersey's thoughts had turned to her
mother. She felt her presence all day and nerves had been a
factor as the race approached.
"There is a different kind of nervous that goes with going
in the final," she said.
"When it is your only race, you kind of rely on it.
"I felt my mum going into the second wall and I felt her all
throughout the day."
Hersey, who finished eighth in Beijing, hit the first turn
in seventh place, gradually pulled herself up to fourth position
but could never quite make enough of an impression to snatch
bronze on the line.
World champion Liuyang Jiao swept to gold in an Olympic
record time of 2:04.06 ahead of Spain's Mireia Belmonte Garcia
in 2:05.25.
Then, depriving Hersey of a dream end to a nightmare year,
Hoshi ducked in to claim the bronze medal.
The trio were all smiles on the podium as they posed proudly
with their medals and Hersey, who is coached by Eddie Reese, the
men's coach at the University of Texas, was left to reflect on
what could have been.
She had given everything she had but fell just short, but
thoughts again turned to her family and the support she has got
from her father, a financial consultant who has been in a
wheelchair since the 1980s after a spinal cord aneurysm.
“"My father and my uncle, who lives in England, were
actually here tonight," she said.
"Having that family support is really helpful and
comforting."
